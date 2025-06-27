Recommended reading

Remco Evenepoel starts 'last heavy block' before 'full throttle' Tour de France opening week with Belgian time trial title

'I can maybe use that to build up a bit' Belgian says of Tour's first week, before taking on National Championships road race on Sunday

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) celebrates his second Belgian time trial title after a dominant performance in Braaschaat (Image credit: Getty Images)

After winning his second Belgian time trial title on Friday, Remco Evenepoel said that this weekend's action is his "last heavy block" as he looks ahead to the Tour de France, adding that he can use the sprinter-friendly opening week of the Grand Tour "to build up a bit" ahead of the GC stages later on.

The Tour will kick off with a flat stage for the sprinters in Lille on July 5, but there's the small matter of the Belgian National Championships road race on Sunday, a hilly 230km based around the Walloon city of Binche.

