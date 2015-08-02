Volta a Portugal: Cardoso wins stage 4
Veloso stays in the overall lead
Stage 4: Alvarenga - Mondim de Basto
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|4:26:14
|2
|Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
|3
|Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|4
|Manuel Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:00:04
|5
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|6
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel
|0:00:08
|7
|Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|8
|Joao Benta (Por) Loulentano-Ray Just Energy
|0:00:16
|9
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:23
|10
|Daniel Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|19:01:18
|2
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|0:00:17
|3
|Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
|0:00:35
|4
|Manuel Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:00:45
|5
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel
|0:00:55
|6
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:01
|7
|Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|0:01:09
|8
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:01:14
|9
|Joao Benta (Por) Loulentano-Ray Just Energy
|0:01:24
|10
|Daniel Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:30
