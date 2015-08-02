Trending

Volta a Portugal: Cardoso wins stage 4

Veloso stays in the overall lead

Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Andalucia)

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel4:26:14
2Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
3Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
4Manuel Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:00:04
5Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
6Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel0:00:08
7Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa
8Joao Benta (Por) Loulentano-Ray Just Energy0:00:16
9Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:23
10Daniel Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:25

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa19:01:18
2Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa0:00:17
3Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel0:00:35
4Manuel Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:00:45
5Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel0:00:55
6Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:01
7Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa0:01:09
8Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:01:14
9Joao Benta (Por) Loulentano-Ray Just Energy0:01:24
10Daniel Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:30

