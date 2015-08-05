Volta a Portugal: Goncalves wins stage 5 in Viana do Castelo
Veloso maintains overall race lead
Stage 5: Braga - Viana do Castelo
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:09:07
|2
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|3
|Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|4
|Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
|0:00:02
|5
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel
|0:00:03
|6
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|7
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista
|8
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista
|9
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Manuel Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|23:10:21
|2
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|0:00:15
|3
|Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
|0:00:41
|4
|Manuel Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:00:52
|5
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel
|0:01:02
|6
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:08
|7
|Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|0:01:16
|8
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:01:26
|9
|Joao Benta (Por) Loulentano-Ray Just Energy
|0:01:36
|10
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista
|0:01:37
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy