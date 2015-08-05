Trending

Volta a Portugal: Goncalves wins stage 5 in Viana do Castelo

Veloso maintains overall race lead

Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Andalucia)

Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Andalucia)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:09:07
2Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
3Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
4Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel0:00:02
5Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel0:00:03
6Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
7Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista
8Cesar Fonte (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista
9Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Manuel Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa23:10:21
2Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa0:00:15
3Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel0:00:41
4Manuel Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:00:52
5Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel0:01:02
6Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:08
7Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa0:01:16
8Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:01:26
9Joao Benta (Por) Loulentano-Ray Just Energy0:01:36
10Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista0:01:37

Latest on Cyclingnews