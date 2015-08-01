Volta a Portugal: Fernandez wins stage 2 in Montalegre
Veloso moves into the race lead
Stage 2: Macedo de Cavaleiros - Montalegre
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|5:00:10
|2
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:01
|3
|Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|0:00:06
|4
|Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
|5
|Manuel Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:00:08
|6
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel
|7
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
|0:00:13
|8
|Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:00:14
|9
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|10
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|10:17:41
|2
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|0:00:03
|3
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:06
|4
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:28
|5
|Manuel Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:00:31
|6
|Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
|7
|Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:00:32
|8
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:00:34
|9
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
|0:00:35
|10
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel
|0:00:37
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy