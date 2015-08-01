Trending

Volta a Portugal: Fernandez wins stage 2 in Montalegre

Veloso moves into the race lead

Delio Fernandez (OFM-Quinta Da Lixa)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa5:00:10
2Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:01
3Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa0:00:06
4Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
5Manuel Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:00:08
6Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel
7Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira0:00:13
8Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:00:14
9Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
10Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:15

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa10:17:41
2Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa0:00:03
3Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:06
4Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:28
5Manuel Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:00:31
6Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
7Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:00:32
8Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:00:34
9Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira0:00:35
10Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel0:00:37

