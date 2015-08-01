Trending

Volta a Portugal: Bille wins prologue in Viseu

Verandas Willems rider takes the first leader's jersey

Gaetan Bille (Verandas Willems)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:07:22
2Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa0:00:03
3Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:09
4Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT0:00:13
5Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:16
6Coen Vermeltgoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's-DeRijke0:00:17
7Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:18
8Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
9Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:19
10Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano-Ray Just Energy0:00:20

