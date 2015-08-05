Volta a Portugal: Veloso wins stage 6 and increases overall lead
Riders welcome Wednesday rest day
Stage 6: Ovar - Oliveira de Azeméis
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|3:44:33
|2
|Vicente Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Ray Just Energy
|3
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|4
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:00:02
|5
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|0:00:03
|6
|Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
|7
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Tavira
|8
|Jasper Ockeleon (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|9
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista
|10
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Vernadas Willems Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|26:54:44
|2
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|0:00:21
|3
|Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
|0:00:51
|4
|Manuel Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:01:02
|5
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel
|0:01:12
|6
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:18
|7
|Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|0:01:26
|8
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:01:36
|9
|Joao Benta (Por) Loulentano-Ray Just Energy
|0:01:46
|10
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista
|0:01:47
