Trending

Volta a Portugal: Veloso wins stage 6 and increases overall lead

Riders welcome Wednesday rest day

Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Andalucia)

Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Andalucia)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa3:44:33
2Vicente Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Ray Just Energy
3Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
4Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel0:00:02
5Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD0:00:03
6Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
7Manuel Cardoso (Por) Tavira
8Jasper Ockeleon (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
9Cesar Fonte (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista
10Gaetan Bille (Bel) Vernadas Willems Cycling Team

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa26:54:44
2Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa0:00:21
3Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel0:00:51
4Manuel Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:01:02
5Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel0:01:12
6Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:18
7Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa0:01:26
8Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:01:36
9Joao Benta (Por) Loulentano-Ray Just Energy0:01:46
10Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista0:01:47

Latest on Cyclingnews