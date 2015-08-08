Trending

Volta a Portugal: Veloso wins stage 9 time trial

W52-Quinta da Lixa rider increases overall race lead

Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Andalucia)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa0:40:41
2Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:26
3Rafael Reis (Por) Tavira0:00:35
4Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira0:00:50
5Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Polular ONDA Boavista0:00:56
6Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:00:57
7Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel0:01:00
8Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:01:03
9Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador0:01:10
10Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto0:01:21

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa36:27:03
2Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel0:02:21
3Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel0:02:28
4Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa0:03:06
5Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Polular ONDA Boavista0:03:07
6Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa0:03:29
7Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:03:54
8Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:04:34
9Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista0:04:41
10Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:05:36

