Volta a Portugal: Veloso wins stage 9 time trial
W52-Quinta da Lixa rider increases overall race lead
Stage 9: Praia de Pedrógão - Leiria
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|0:40:41
|2
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:26
|3
|Rafael Reis (Por) Tavira
|0:00:35
|4
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
|0:00:50
|5
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Polular ONDA Boavista
|0:00:56
|6
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:00:57
|7
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel
|0:01:00
|8
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|9
|Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador
|0:01:10
|10
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|0:01:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|36:27:03
|2
|Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
|0:02:21
|3
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel
|0:02:28
|4
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|0:03:06
|5
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Polular ONDA Boavista
|0:03:07
|6
|Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|0:03:29
|7
|Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:03:54
|8
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:04:34
|9
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista
|0:04:41
|10
|Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:05:36
