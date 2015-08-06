Volta a Portugal: Fernandez wins stage 7
Veloso holds on to overall lead
Stage 7: Condeixa-a-Nova - Seia
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|4:42:00
|2
|Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|3
|Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
|0:00:04
|4
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Ray Just Energy
|0:00:07
|5
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel
|0:00:10
|6
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Polular ONDA Boavista
|0:00:14
|7
|Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:00:19
|8
|Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|9
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista
|0:00:34
|10
|Virgilo Santos (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista
|0:00:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|31:36:38
|2
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|0:00:14
|3
|Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
|0:00:57
|4
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel
|0:01:28
|5
|Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|0:01:51
|6
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Polular ONDA Boavista
|0:02:11
|7
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Ray Just Energy
|0:02:20
|8
|Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:02:27
|9
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista
|10
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:03:03
