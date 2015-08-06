Trending

Volta a Portugal: Fernandez wins stage 7

Veloso holds on to overall lead

Delio Fernandez (OFM-Quinta Da Lixa)

Delio Fernandez (OFM-Quinta Da Lixa)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa4:42:00
2Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
3Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel0:00:04
4Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Ray Just Energy0:00:07
5Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel0:00:10
6Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Polular ONDA Boavista0:00:14
7Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:00:19
8Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa
9Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista0:00:34
10Virgilo Santos (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista0:00:48

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa31:36:38
2Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa0:00:14
3Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel0:00:57
4Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel0:01:28
5Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa0:01:51
6Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Polular ONDA Boavista0:02:11
7Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Ray Just Energy0:02:20
8Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:02:27
9Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista
10Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:03:03

