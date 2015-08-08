Trending

Volta a Portugal: Prades wins stage 8

Veloso stays in the overall lead

Eduard Prades (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) attacks.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:09:44
2Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa
3Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Isdea 2010 ASD
4Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's-De Rijke
5Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador
6Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
7Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
8Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
9Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista
10Vicente Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Ray Just Energy

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa35:46:22
2Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa0:00:14
3Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel0:00:57
4Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel0:01:28
5Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa0:01:51
6Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Polular ONDA Boavista0:02:11
7Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:02:27
8Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista
9Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Ray Just Energy0:02:36
10Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:03:03

