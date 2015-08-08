Volta a Portugal: Prades wins stage 8
Veloso stays in the overall lead
Stage 8: Guarda - Castelo Branco
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:09:44
|2
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|3
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Isdea 2010 ASD
|4
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's-De Rijke
|5
|Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador
|6
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|7
|Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|8
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|9
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista
|10
|Vicente Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Ray Just Energy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|35:46:22
|2
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|0:00:14
|3
|Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
|0:00:57
|4
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel
|0:01:28
|5
|Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|0:01:51
|6
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Polular ONDA Boavista
|0:02:11
|7
|Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:02:27
|8
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista
|9
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Ray Just Energy
|0:02:36
|10
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:03:03
