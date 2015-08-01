Trending

Volta a Portugal: Vigano wins stage 3 in Fafe

Veloso maintains race lead

Davide Vigano (Lampre - Merida) keeps the mountain leader jersey

Davide Vigano (Lampre - Merida) keeps the mountain leader jersey
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD4:17:33
2Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
3Manuel Cardoso (Por) Tavira
4Vicente Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Ray Just Energy
5Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel
7Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
8Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
9Manuel Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
10Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa14:35:08
2Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa0:00:09
3Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:12
4Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:34
5Manuel Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:00:37
6Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
7Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:00:38
8Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:00:40
9Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira0:00:41
10Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel0:00:43

Latest on Cyclingnews