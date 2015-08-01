Volta a Portugal: Vigano wins stage 3 in Fafe
Veloso maintains race lead
Stage 3 : Boticas - Fafe
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|4:17:33
|2
|Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|3
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Tavira
|4
|Vicente Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Ray Just Energy
|5
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel
|7
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|8
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|9
|Manuel Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|10
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|14:35:08
|2
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|0:00:09
|3
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:12
|4
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:34
|5
|Manuel Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:00:37
|6
|Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
|7
|Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:00:38
|8
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:00:40
|9
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
|0:00:41
|10
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel
|0:00:43
