Veloso wins overall title at Volta a Portugal

Malucelli wins finale stage 10 sprint

Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Andalucia)

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Tean Idea 2010 ASD3:33:27
2Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
3Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
4Manuel Cardoso (Por) Tavira
5Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
6Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
7Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador
8Vicente Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Ray Just Energy
9Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa
10Marco Tizza (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD

Final general classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa40:00:39
2Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel0:02:21
3Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel0:02:19
4Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa0:02:57
5Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Polular ONDA Boavista0:02:58
6Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa0:03:20
7Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:03:45
8Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista0:04:32
9Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:04:33
10Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:05:27

