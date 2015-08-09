Veloso wins overall title at Volta a Portugal
Malucelli wins finale stage 10 sprint
Stage 10: Vila Franca de Xira - Lisboa
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Tean Idea 2010 ASD
|3:33:27
|2
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|3
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Tavira
|5
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|6
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|7
|Albert Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador
|8
|Vicente Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Ray Just Energy
|9
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|10
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|40:00:39
|2
|Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel
|0:02:21
|3
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel
|0:02:19
|4
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|0:02:57
|5
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Polular ONDA Boavista
|0:02:58
|6
|Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|0:03:20
|7
|Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:03:45
|8
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular ONDA Boavista
|0:04:32
|9
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:04:33
|10
|Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:05:27
