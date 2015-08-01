Trending

Volta a Portugal: Garcia wins sprint in Bragança

Bille maintains overall race lead

Vicente García de Mateos (Louletano) ahead of Víctor de la Parte (Efapel)

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vicente Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Ray Just Energy5:10:04
2Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa
3Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
4Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
5Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Struttgart
7Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira
9Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel
10Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team5:17:26
2Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa0:00:03
3Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa0:00:15
4Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:16
5Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:18
6Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
7Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:19
8Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano-Ray Just Energy0:00:20
9Vicente Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Ray Just Energy0:00:21
10Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:22

