Volta a Portugal: Garcia wins sprint in Bragança
Bille maintains overall race lead
Stage 1: Pinhel - Bragança
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vicente Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Ray Just Energy
|5:10:04
|2
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|3
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|4
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|5
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Struttgart
|7
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira
|9
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Efapel
|10
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|5:17:26
|2
|Cesar Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|0:00:03
|3
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|0:00:15
|4
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:16
|5
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:18
|6
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52-Quinta da Lixa
|7
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:19
|8
|Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano-Ray Just Energy
|0:00:20
|9
|Vicente Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Ray Just Energy
|0:00:21
|10
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:22
