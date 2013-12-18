Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team announces 2014 squad

Image 1 of 4 The Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team 2014 Jersey (Image credit: Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team) Image 2 of 4 The young Hincapie Development squad rides through the scenic Devil's Den State Park following stage one. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 4 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team) celebrating victory at the Puivelde Kermis (Image credit: Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team) Image 4 of 4 The team training with Ty Magner and Robin Carpenter at the front. (Image credit: Hincapie Racing Team)

The Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team has announced its 2014 roster with the return of two-time U23 American National Criterium Champion Ty Magner and Joey Rosskopf, who finished second in 2013 NRC standings. The squad announcement comes after confirmation of the team being listed as a UCI team by USA Cycling for 2014 and retains the support by Rich and George Hincapie and Mark Holowesko to support cycling's next generation.

Related Articles Tyler Magner takes gold in U23 Men's Criterium

Under the guidance of Chief Sports Director Thomas Craven, in 2013 the team stepped up its race program remaining competitive on both a domestic and international level. The team had several notable results including Magner's criterium championship, victory by Robin Carpenter at Puivelde Kermis and the general and team classification overall at Paris Arras.

Consistency from the start of the season ensured a better year than ever before results wise by the American team. However the team is only looking to improve upon the 2013 season.

"It's hard to pick one or two highlights from 2013 because we achieved significant results through the entire season, and at both national and international levels," said Thomas Craven.

"Winning another national championship and finishing second in the NRC standings sets the bar high for 2014 and gives our riders the confidence to know they can compete at the top levels of the sport."

The team is holding a training camp in Greenville in February as it prepares for first major objective of the season, the Redlands Cycling Classic. Fleetwood RV and Freightliner have joined the team as official vehicle partners which will be unveiled at the camp

For 2014 the team will ride Felt bicycles, with the manufacturer to provide FC framesets for road races and criteriums and the DA1 for time trials. Hincapie Sportswear will once again provide clothing to the team.

"We are thrilled to be working with the Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team and look forward to an exciting North American racing presence with them," says Doug Martin, Felt's Sports Marketing Director.

"Working with and developing emerging talent is something Felt has always thrived on, and with the Hincapie development program we have an opportunity to get behind something very special. This team fits right into what Felt has always stood for and we are really looking forward to 2014 together."

The Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team 2014 roster: Alder Martz, Ty Magner, Joey Rosskopf, Joe Lewis, Oscar Clark, Robin Carpenter and Thomas Wrona. New to the team are Charlie Hough, Jake King, Toms Skujins, Alexander Ray, Dionne Smith, Miguel Bryon and Joe Schmalz.