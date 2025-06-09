Recommended reading

'I was waiting for a long time for this' –Ondřej Cink claims MTB World Cup XCO win in muddy Leogang as Puck Pieterse doubles up

Samara Maxwell rebounds to take second in women's race as Mathias Flückiger claims men's runner-up spot in duel with privateer Fabio Püntener

Ondřej Cink (Cube) celebrates taking the men&#039;s elite XCO win at the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series round in Leogang, 2025
Ondřej Cink (Cube) celebrates taking the men's elite XCO win at the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series round in Leogang, 2025 (Image credit: WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series)
Ondřej Cink (Cube) delivered a surprise victory in the muddy conditions of Leogang's cross-country Olympic (XCO) races in the fourth round of the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series, while world champion Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) doubled up after having taken the short-track victory on Friday.

Pieterse rode off the front early in the slippery Austrian round, which tested bikes and riders alike.

