'Mindset that I have to win' produces sweep at Armed Forces Cycling Classic races for Marlies Mejías

Dario Rapps earns men's omnium title with win at Capitol Cup and second place at Clarendon Cup

The 2025 Armed Forces Cycling Classic began on Saturday with the Capitol Cup and mid-day rain storm for elite women
The 2025 Armed Forces Cycling Classic began on Saturday with the Capitol Cup and mid-day rain storm for elite women (Image credit: Douglas Graham / Armed Forces Cycling Classic)

Marlies Mejias (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28/Deloitte) swept both days of elite women's races at the Amazon Armed Forces Cycling Classic presented by Events DC for the omnium title. With a victory on Saturday and second place on Sunday, Dario Rapps (DCC) secured the men's omnium at the longstanding pair of one-day races in Washington, D.C. and Arlington, Virginia.

Formerly the Crystal Cup, Saturday's rebranded Capitol Cup races, and an amateur Challenge Ride, were held on city streets between the National Mall and the US Capitol building. It was the first time pro racing took place in the popular Washington, D.C. area in 24 years.

The women's race on Saturday endured a heavy rainstorm
Marlies Mejias wins women's race on Saturday that was held in a heavy rainstorm(Image credit: Douglas Graham / Armed Forces Cycling Classic)
Men's field races in front of US Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Men's field races in front of US Capitol in Washington, D.C.(Image credit: Ari J. Strauss / Armed Forces Cycling Classic)
Jackie Tyson
