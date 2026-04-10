Australians Carter Bettles and 18-year-old Tully Schweitzer win Oceania Road Championships titles in Brisbane

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Bronwyn Macgregor and Conor Leahy win the elite time trials as home nation dominates the medals

2025 UCI Road World Championships - Women Junior Road Race - Tully Schweitzer (Australia)2025 UCI Road World Championships - 27 Sep 2025
Tully Schweitzer (Australia) competed in the Women Junior Road Race at 2025 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com/Shutterstock)

Australians dominated the Oceania Road Championships in Brisbane, Queensland this week, taking three of the four elite titles and several other wins across age categories and para-cycling.

Held for the first time since 2024, the two-day Continental Championships crowned the best riders from across the Oceania region, mainly featuring riders from Australia and New Zealand but also participants from French Polynesia, Palau, Guam and other smaller nations.

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Top 5s - elite women

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women time trial

Position

Rider (Country) Team

Time Gap

1

Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Superhelp-Evileye Team

0:25:54

2

Katelyn Nicholson (Aus) Butterfields Ziptrak Racing

0:00:12

3

Urszula Chrabaszcz (Aus)

0:02:04

4

Kate Bonner (Aus)

0:02:12

5

Susanna Pieterse (Aus)

0:02:52

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women road race

Position

Rider (Country) Team

Time Gap

1

Tully Schweitzer (Aus) Eneicat-BeCall

3:32:33

2

Sophia Sammons (Aus) Toyota Valencia | SAV

s.t.

3

Katelyn Nicholson (Aus) Butterfields Ziptrak Racing

0:02:34

4

Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Superhelp-Evileye Team

0:02:35

5

Belinda Bailey (Aus) Cycling Development Foundation

0:05:12

Top 5s - elite men

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men time trial

Position

Rider (Country) Team

Time Gap

1

Conor Leahy (Aus) Team Brennan

0:21:23

2

Oliver Bleddyn (Aus) Team Brennan

0:00:21

3

Alastair Christie-Johnston (Aus) Ccache X Bodywrap

0:01:22

4

Augustus Max Campbell (Aus) Ccache X Bodywrap

s.t.

5

Josh Burnett (NZl) Burgos Burpellet BH

0:01:26

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men road race

Position

Rider (Country) Team

Time Gap

1

Carter Bettles (Aus) Roojai Insurance Winspace

3:30:33

2

Luke Mudgway (NZl) Li Ning Star

s.t.

3

Alastair Christie-Johnston (Aus) Ccache X Bodywrap

0:00:54

4

Fergus Browning (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team

s.t.

5

Finlay Walsh (Aus) Ccache X Bodywrap

0:00:56

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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