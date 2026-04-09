Redlands Bicycle Classic: Emily Ehrlich and Eric Brunner win opening time trials at Lake Perris and claim first leaders' jerseys

Emily Ehrlich (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28) and Eric Brunner (Project Echelon Racing) opened the first day of racing at Redlands Bicycle Classic with victories in pro divisions at the Toyota of Redlands individual time trial.

Wearing the colours as US national champion, Ehrlich dominated the 11.2-mile TT loop around Lake Perris in 24:09, with second-placed Jamie Chapman and third-placed Lauren Stephens (both Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment) distanced by 36 seconds and 45 seconds, respectively.

The only other rider in the women's field to finish within a minute back was Katherine Rusch (CCB Kenetik p/b Levin Law Group), going fourth at 55 seconds down.

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For Ehrlich, it was her third time trial victory at Redlands, with her last appearance in 2024.

“I love this course. It’s always hard, it never really lets up, and it just keeps getting more difficult the whole way. That’s why I like it," she said after her win to organisers.

"It’s been a while since I’ve had a solid road block going into a stage race, so it feels really good to come back here and get the win.”

A recent GC winner at Tucson Bicycle Classic, Brunner continued the momentum with the pro men's best time at 21:41. The battle for the final two podium spots saw three riders separated by one second each, Nathanial Martin (Speedblock-Terún) taking second at seven seconds back while Owen Cole (Team Winston Salem) edged Joe Laverick (Team Unknown) by one second for third place.

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Last year, Brunner finished third at the Lake Parris time trial, which was won by Laverick.

“It was hard, it was hot, and honestly, I wasn’t feeling great in the warm-up, but I just went out and did my thing,” Brunner said after the race. “With the heat, I shortened my warm-up a bit and just tried to keep it simple. It was a little breezy out there, but definitely easier conditions than last year, so I didn’t notice it too much.

“It’s a great start to the week. With no big climb this year, I kind of look at Redlands as a series of one-day races, especially with how important time bonuses are, so I think that’s going to matter even more this time around.”

Thursday's stage 2 features the Trek–Hangar 24 Circuit Race, a loop of just over 2.5 miles. The pro women will make 16 laps for 41.4 miles, and the pro men will make 24 laps for 64.8 miles. The new circuit replaces the traditional Onyx Summit road stage due to ongoing road repairs.

Eric Brunner (Project Echelon Racing) rides to victory in pro men's division at Stage 1 Toyota of Redlands Lake Perris Time Trial (Image credit: ©VeloImages-Redlands Bicycle Classic)

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pro Women - Top 10 Pos. Rider Time Behind 1 Emily Ehrlich (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) 24:09 2 Jamie Chapman (Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment) +0:36 3 Lauren Stephens (Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment) +0:45 4 Katherine Rusch (CCB Kenetik p/b Levine Law Group) +0:55 5 Ashley Frye (Competitive Edge Racing) +1:01 6 Laini Ritsch (Jakroo Composite Team) +1:07 7 Marjorie Rinaldo (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) +1:12 8 Olivia Cummins (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) +1:15 9 Ella Sabo (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) +1:16 10 Galen Bolard (Competitive Edge Racing) +1:23