'You always keep the confidence from your last race' – Quinn Simmons inspired by Il Lombardia outing as he prepares to take on Pogačar again at Strade Bianche

Lidl-Trek's Quinn Simmons is back at Strade Bianche this weekend, the American returning to Tuscany for the sixth time in search of a top result.

The 24-year-old's previous outing in Italy came at last year's season-closing Il Lombardia, where he finished the day fourth following a 238km breakaway attempt.

At Strade Bianche, he has a seventh place and a 12th to his name in five attempts, though he holds renewed hope this time after a positive winter.

Speaking to WielerFlits ahead of Saturday's race, Simmons says he takes confidence from his Lombardia ride, a result apart from some of his previous season-enders.

"You always keep the confidence from your last race. This was the first time that was different," he said, referring to past seasons which drew to a close due to illness, the Covid-19 pandemic, and, in 2021, a crash at Paris-Roubaix.

"Now I've finished with a good feeling, and then you can really enjoy the off-season. You don't constantly think back to how bad it was. Plus, you finish the year in good shape, which means you have less catching up to do when you start training again.

"Because of that, I didn't experience any stress during the winter. Hopefully, that will pay off. But ultimately, my legs will only reveal my true state in the race. On the other hand, I already achieved my best results ever in that period in December."

Simmons' profile meant he had been lining up as a contender at Strade Bianche in years gone by. However, crashes have meant he hasn't finished either of the last two editions.

Could this year's race, which also features a slightly shorter and less gravelled route, bring a different result?

"I love being in Tuscany and racing there. The scenery is stunning. I've also done well there in the past, which helps," Simmons said.

"This race – I haven't achieved a top result yet, but I feel it's possible. That's why I want to keep trying. It's a big race, and not many of them suit me. I love the course, racing in Italy, and the Italian fans."

Simmons on the attack with Magnus Cort during the 2024 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

Strade Bianche is the immediate priority, but for Simmons, the big goal this spring will come next month, in the Limburg hills at Amstel Gold Race.

He's raced there twice before but has yet to finish the biggest Dutch race on the calendar. He does have fond memories of the area, however, having been based there as a junior racer.

"It's actually the second time I've focussed on that race. It was the same last year, but it didn't go well," he said.

"Mattias Skjelmose won the race for us, so that was fantastic. He's a good friend of mine. But two hours into the race, I already said through my earpiece last year that the pace was way too high, that it was a race for climbers, and that I wouldn't be there in the final.

"If that happens again this year, it will be difficult for me again. But I have to try.

"It's a special race for me anyway, because as a junior, I lived in Limburg for two years. The United States national team has a house there. So our entire generation spent two years in Sittard. My fondest memories as a cyclist come from that period."

Simmons said he felt he "reached a new level" at the end of 2025, with his third at the GP de Montréal and fourth at Il Lombardia his best results yet in hilly one-day races.

The goal now is to find "another one or two per cent and be a bit lighter" so he can compete at Amstel. His end-of-year results also point towards another goal this season – the Road World Championships, held on a course similar to that of the GP de Montréal.

"My biggest goal is to win a stage in the Tour. And then go on to the World Championships. My third place in Montréal gave me a lot of confidence. That came as a surprise last year," he said.

"Of course, I was racing for second place. But being there in the final of a race with 4,000 meters of elevation gain and my weight really gave me a confidence boost.

"Especially with the team we have to start with, which is a team the United States hasn't had for a long time. On the course in Montréal, three Americans could potentially compete for a medal."

