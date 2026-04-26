The Growler at Levi's GranFondo: Marcis Shelton sprints to men's race victory while Lauren Stephens secures solo win in women's race

Race Results
By published

Athletes battled for $156,000 split evenly among the top 10 finishers in men's and women's divisions

Lauren Stephens
Lauren Stephens (Image credit: Brian Hodes/Velo Images)
Jump to:

Marcis Shelton and Lauren Stephens won pro races in Skipstone's Growler Road Race at Levi's GranFondo on Saturday in Windsor, California.

Shelton out-powered a small group at the line, beating runner-up Brandon Johnston with a time of 5:58:09, both finishing with the same time in the elite men's category. An additional second later, a group of three crossed the line, with third place going to Kent Ross.

Article continues below

In the elite women's category, Stephens crossed the line solo for a second year in a row with a winning time of 7:20:05, beating runner-up Sofia Gomez Villafañe and third-placed Kate Courtney, both with a time of 7:21:54.

Last year, Stephens won solo, with Shafi and Gomez Villafañe on the elite women's podium. In the men's race, Keegan Swenson was best in a four-rider sprint, Conn McDunphy of Ireland going second, Shelton of the US third and South African Matt Beers fourth. Bradyn Lange, who won Sea Otter Classic Gravel last week, was fifth.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite Women

Position

Name

Time

1

Lauren Stephens

7:20:05

2

Sofia Gomez Villafane

7:21:54

3

Kate Courtney

7:21:54

4

Haley Preen

7:21:56

5

Alia Shafi

7:23:06

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite Men

Position

Name

Time

1

Marcis Shelton

5:58:09

2

Brandon Johnston

5:58:09

3

Kent Ross

5:58:10

4

Logan Unger

5:58:10

5

Brennan Wertz

5:58:10