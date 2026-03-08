'A lot of firsts this week' - US criterium champion Luke Lamperti earns success at Paris-Nice with a WorldTour victory and debut in leader's jersey

'Today everything went right' as young American wins opening stage of Race to the Sun and gives his new team EF Education-EasyPost first win of the season

CARRIERES-SOUS-POISSY, FRANCE - MARCH 08: Luke Lamperti of United States and Team EF Education - EasyPost celebrates at podium as Yellow leader jersey winner during the 84th Paris-Nice 2026, Stage 1 a 170.9km stage from Acheres to Carrieres-sous-Poissy / #UCIWT / on March 08, 2026 in Carrieres-sous-Poissy, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Luke Lamperti (EF Education-EasyPost) celebrates after stage 1 win at Paris-Nice with yellow leader's jersey (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

It's common to see Luke Lamperti at the front of the pack in a sprint, but his efforts are typically as a lead-out for a sprint specialist. Now in his sixth year in the pro peloton, the 23-year-old confirmed he would still avoid a reference as a 'pure sprinter' and instead just be satisfied with the distinction as a WorldTour winner.

After 3 hours, 45 minutes of racing on the 171.2km opening stage at Paris-Nice, the young US rider held off a charging peloton in the closing seconds to win his first race at the top level. It was also the first victory of the season for his new team EF Education-EasyPost.

"It’s my first win with the team and a nice way to start," Lamperti told organisers and broadcasters after the finish. "To have the jersey and wear the yellow jersey will be super special. It’s my first WorldTour win, my first time wearing a WorldTour yellow Jersey, so a lot of firsts this week but it will be nothing but nice.

"It’s no secret that the team has been struggling, we had a rough start to the year, but we always knew it would come. It’s still early and to get victory here is super nice. The team rode full all day, we committed, and it paid off. We’ve been knocking on the door, but to get the job done is super special."

“It was a long sprint,” Marijn said in a team statement. “I am really happy that Luke finished it. It was really hectic. We just tried to stay together because a lot of crashes can happen in those situations. We did that really well and then the positioning was done before the corner.

"I think I went a bit too early, but luckily I had legs to keep going.”

CARRIERES-SOUS-POISSY, FRANCE - MARCH 08: A general view of Luke Lamperti of United States and Team EF Education - EasyPost, Vito Braet of Belgium and Team Lotto Intermarch&amp;eacute;, Orluis Aular of Venezuela and Team Movistar, Milan Fretin of Belgium and Team Cofidis, Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team NSN Cycling, Jensen Plowright of Australia and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech sprint at finish line during the 84th Paris-Nice 2026, Stage 1 a 170.9km stage from Acheres to Carrieres-sous-Poissy / #UCIWT / on March 08, 2026 in Carrieres-sous-Poissy, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Luke Lamperti holds off challengers on Paris-Nice stage 1 on the far left side of the course and wins (Image credit: Getty Images)

He competed with the team in Australia to start the season early in January, earning a top 10 on one stage of Tour Down Under, finishing 12th at Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and once on European soil found the podium with third on stage 1 at Tour de la Provence.

“I know I’ve been going well so to actually get a win and get the momentum rolling, especially as a sprinter, is really important. For me it’s the biggest win of my career and will be good for the rest of the season and before the Classics."

Paris-Nice has served as a proving ground for a number of young US riders, most recently with Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) winning back-to-back overall titles at the Race to the Sun. His victory in 2024, at the age of 24, was his first major GC win.

Lamperti is now the fourth US rider to have won the overall at Paris-Nice, joining Jorgenson, Floyd Landis (2006) and Bobby Julich (2005).

"The goal now is to keep that jersey on the shoulders for as long as possible. I think when you have a jersey, you want to honor it," Lamperti said.

"Of course, tomorrow is also, on paper, quite an OK stage for me. So I think for sure I want to hold the jersey. And then the TTT is difficult, but we have a strong group. We take it day by day."

Monday's stage 2 should have Lamperti's attention, as it has a flat finish after 187km. There are a series of three category 3 climbs early on, then a flat run into Montargis.

