Sophia Sammons claims final stage of Q Tour and ProVelo Super League women's overall, Oliver Sims clinches men's closing stage but Oliver Bleddyn remains secure in series top spot

Sophia Sammons (Team Redcat) wearing the series leader jersey during the Q Tour, which was the final event of the Hertz ProVelo Super League

Sophia Sammons (Team Redcat) sealed her Hertz ProVelo Super League win in style, claiming not only the top SBS Women's League series spot but also the U23 category, the final stage of competition and Q Tour GC victory as she came across the final finish line solo.

In the men's competition, Oliver Sims (Cobra9 x Leigh Surveyors) claimed the final stage and tour overall with his solo winning effort on the stage to Mount Mee on Sunday, but Oliver Bleddyn (Team Brennan) had the Let's Go Motorhomes Men's League sewn up with third in the final stage of racing in the six-series ProVelo Super League

Bleddyn's teammate, Levi Hone, came over the line ahead of the series winner at 59 seconds behind solo stage winner Sims to take second on the final stage and clinch first in the U23 series. Connor Wright (Falcons Pedal Mafia), who closed out his series after taking third at the Tour of Tasmania, took out the U19 men's series.

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The last stage of racing in Queensland played out over 115.5km and seven laps in the men's event. While it was meant to be 82.5km and 5 laps of the challenging 16.5km loop in the women's race, following a large crash, the race was reduced by a lap.

In the women's competition, Kirsty Watts (Meridian Bikebug) claimed second, 33 seconds behind Sammons' winning move, in the decisive stage 3 which finished on Mount Mee. It was third for Neve Parslow (ARA-Skip Capital). Parslow also dominated the U19 series, winning with more than four times the points of her nearest rival.

The Q Tour ran over three stages, with Sophie Edwards (Butterfields Ziptrak) and Tom Cornish (Team Brennan) winning the opening road race on Friday, while Keira Will (Team Redcat) and Alistair Forsyth (VIS p/b K.O.M.P) took out the criterium on Saturday.

Sunday sealed the final victories in the second season, the top-tier domestic series, designed to provide a compact season, which provided another step in the pathway to the WorldTour for riders in the region.

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Last year's men's series winner Jack Ward is now racing for Lidl-Trek Future, while second-placed Zac Marriage is with the NSN Development team. The 2025 women's winner Sophie Marr is racing for the Liv AlUla Jayco development team, as are the second- and third-placed riders Talia Appleton and Alli Anderson.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Q Tour women's stage 3 top 5 Position Rider Time 1 Sophia Sammons (Team Redcat) 2:06:47 2 Kirsty Watts (Meridian Bikebug) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Neve Parslow (ARA-Skip Capital) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Sophie Edwards (Butterfields Ziptrak) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Alyssa Polites (Meridian Bikebug) Row 4 - Cell 2