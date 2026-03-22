Sophia Sammons claims final stage of Q Tour and ProVelo Super League women's overall, Oliver Sims clinches men's closing stage but Oliver Bleddyn remains secure in series top spot

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Sims and Sammons also takes out Q Tour overall after solo sorties on queen stage

Sophia Sammons (Team Redcat) wearing the series leader jersey during the Q Tour, which was the final event of the Hertz ProVelo Super League
Sophia Sammons (Team Redcat) wearing the series leader jersey during the Q Tour, which was the final event of the Hertz ProVelo Super League (Image credit: Hertz ProVelo Super League /. Con Chronis)

Sophia Sammons (Team Redcat) sealed her Hertz ProVelo Super League win in style, claiming not only the top SBS Women's League series spot but also the U23 category, the final stage of competition and Q Tour GC victory as she came across the final finish line solo.

In the men's competition, Oliver Sims (Cobra9 x Leigh Surveyors) claimed the final stage and tour overall with his solo winning effort on the stage to Mount Mee on Sunday, but Oliver Bleddyn (Team Brennan) had the Let's Go Motorhomes Men's League sewn up with third in the final stage of racing in the six-series ProVelo Super League

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Q Tour women's stage 3 top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Sophia Sammons (Team Redcat)

2:06:47

2

Kirsty Watts (Meridian Bikebug)

Row 1 - Cell 2

3

Neve Parslow (ARA-Skip Capital)

Row 2 - Cell 2

4

Sophie Edwards (Butterfields Ziptrak)

Row 3 - Cell 2

5

Alyssa Polites (Meridian Bikebug)

Row 4 - Cell 2
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Q Tour men's stage 3 top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Oliver Sims (COBRA9 x Leigh Surveyors)

Row 0 - Cell 2

2

Levi Hone (Team Brennan)

Row 1 - Cell 2

3

Oliver Bleddyn (Team Brennan)

Row 2 - Cell 2

4

Harry Shannon (ARA-Skip Capital)

Row 3 - Cell 2

5

Will Heath (CCACHE x Bodywrap)

Row 4 - Cell 2
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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