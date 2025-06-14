Recommended reading

“I’m definitely more fit now that I was this morning,” says Faulkner after 87km solo break at the Tour de Suisse Women

Olympic & US champion continues build-up towards Tour de France Femmes after December concussion

Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) got a bit more than she bargained for when she attacked only 2km into stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse Women. Nobody joined the Olympic and US champion’s move, and so Faulkner went off on a solo breakaway that was only reeled in 34km from the finish, after 87km alone at the front of the race.

“I’m definitely more fit now than I was this morning,” said Faulkner with a big smile in a post-race interview with CyclingPro.net.

