'I'm trying to become a better climber' - Kristen Faulkner back in action at Ardennes Classics

EF Education-Oatly rider fresh off team elevation camp to compete on weekend at De Brabantse Pijl and Amstel Gold Race

LIEGE BELGIUM AUGUST 14 Kristen Faulkner of The United States and Team EFOatlyCannondale crosses the finish line during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 4 a 1227km stage from Valkenburg to Liege UCIWWT on August 14 2024 in Liege Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) crosses the finish line on the Liège stage of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Results don't always tell the story of a pro cyclist. To date, Kristen Faulkner's name has only been among the top 20 finishers, and not on the podium, at Amstel Gold Race, Brabantse Pijl and Liège-Bastogne-Liège

She's gone from a dependable worker for other teammates in the past to a role as a smart, strong contender, now a double Olympic champion and multiple stage winner at Grand Tours.

Jackie Tyson
