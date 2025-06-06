Recommended reading

'The perfect one-minute power' – Kristen Faulkner snatches Tour of Britain Women race lead

Attentive racing puts Alaskan into leader's green jersey on stage 2

Kristen Faulkner in the green leader's jersey at the 2025 Tour of Britain following stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain Women was a good day for the northernmost regions of North America.

Yukon native Mara Roldan stole away 14km from the line to the stage, while Alaskan Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) became the new race leader and goes into the last two stages in Scotland holding the green jersey.

