'One-man-show' Michael Garrison mixes gravel and road in quest to capture second US time trial national title

Spring switch from gravel to road gives 23-year-old the edge at Sunny King Criterium to 'enjoy the adrenaline of crit racing'

Michael Garrison wore the USA Speed Week leader&#039;s jersey for two races in 2024
Michael Garrison wore the USA Speed Week leader's jersey for two races in 2024 (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA Crits and Speed Week)

Michael Garrison earned four podiums across four races this spring, including a win at Homegrown Gravel and third at Valley of Tears gravel, but the volume on these achievements is a bit lower than when he raced internationally with Hagens Berman Axeon (now Hagens Berman Jayco). These days, the entrepreneurial 23-year-old races mainly US-based road and gravel with +Speed l Studio, his own team. 

The Decatur, Georgia native has been on the podium twice at US Road National Championships, once as the winner in the men's junior time trial and once as a bronze medalist in the U23 time trial. Now he wants to land on the podium again, and this time with his own system to embrace the need for speed. 

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

