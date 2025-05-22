Dylan Johnson out of Unbound Gravel with broken tibia after being hit by driver of a truck while training

Recommended reading

Dylan Johnson finished 15th among Life Time Grand Prix athletes at 2025 Sea Otter Classic Gravel
Dylan Johnson finished 15th among Life Time Grand Prix athletes at 2025 Sea Otter Classic Gravel (Image credit: Life Time)
North Carolina-based Dylan Johnson (Felt UN1TD) has become a second casualty in the elite men's field for the Life Time Grand Prix and will not be on the start line of the second race in the series next week, Unbound Gravel 200. 

The 29-year-old was on a training ride Monday when a driver of a truck pulled into the road and hit him on the right side, resulting in a fractured tibia. He was to have an MRI to see if there was any ligament damage.

