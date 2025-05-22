Dylan Johnson out of Unbound Gravel with broken tibia after being hit by driver of a truck while training

North Carolina-based Dylan Johnson (Felt UN1TD) has become a second casualty in the elite men's field for the Life Time Grand Prix and will not be on the start line of the second race in the series next week, Unbound Gravel 200.

The 29-year-old was on a training ride Monday when a driver of a truck pulled into the road and hit him on the right side, resulting in a fractured tibia. He was to have an MRI to see if there was any ligament damage.

"Recovery time is a bit up in the air right now, but a 200-mile race 2 weeks from now is definitely not happening. I won’t even be off crutches by then," he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Unbound is undoubtedly the biggest priority of my season and I go all in for it. The preparation leading up is unlike any race of the year. I was very pleased with how my Unbound block went over the past month, and it’s a major bummer not to use that fitness that I gained."

While Johnson was able to finish the opening round of the Grand Prix in April at Sea Otter Classic Gravel, finishing 15th among the series competitors, Payson McElveen did not score any points as he crashed out of the race. McElveen suffered a hip fracture, which also eliminated him from competing at Unbound Gravel 200 next week.

Life Time announced that McElveen's spot in the men's invitation-only lineup of the Grand Prix would be filled by one additional wildcard spot. Three elite women, and now four elite men, will earn wildcard entries into the Life Time Grand Prix after Unbound Gravel 200. This will bring the rosters to 25 elite women and 25 elite men, vying for top 10 spots in each division and a share in a $200,000 prize purse. The best four of six race results will confirm final points for the series standings.

FloBikes provides two days of live broadcasts from US Pro Nationals

Elite women on the USPRO criterium course last year (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

The 2025 USA Cycling Professional Road National Championships are underway this week in Charleston, West Virginia, and FloBikes will provide two days of live broadcasts, the elite criterium races on Friday evening, May 23 and the elite road races on Monday, May 26.

The Pro Road Championships, or USPRO, began May 19 with Paracycling events, and across the next two days handed out six of 18 stars-and-stripes jerseys for individual time trial winners, Emily Ehrlich (Virgnia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) and Artem Shmidt (Ineos Grenadiers) taking the elite titles.

Live streaming on FloBikes begins at 6:15 p.m. EDT with the women taking the six-corner criterium course in downtown Charleston at 6:30 p.m. for 75 minutes of furious racing. The elite men will start at 8:00 p.m. for a 90-minute contest.

A second day of FloBikes live coverage will feature the elite women's and elite men's road races on Monday, Memorial Day, the final day of competitions.

The elite women will start at 8:00 a.m. for 70.4 miles (113.8km), making two short loops and four long loops of the same road course used last year, with awards to follow. The elite men will start at 1:00 p.m. for 123 miles (198.6km), using two short loops and then eight long loops.

USA Cycling will continue to provide live timing all week for events. The junior and U23 athletes will compete in their criterium events on Thursday evening - beginning at 6:30 p.m. with junior 17-18 women, followed by junior men, U23 women and U23 men.

On Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. is the debut of the U23 women’s road race, the first time this category has had a standalone event. The U23 men's road race follows at 1:00 p.m.

Junior road races are featured on Sunday, the men going off at 8:00 a.m. and the women taking the course at 12:30 p.m.

A total of 18 medals and stars-and-stripes jerseys are on offer across the road categories for junior 17-18, under-23 and elite athletes. For a complete schedule of events, start lists and link to live timing, visit the event web site.

USA's Sean Christian wins Gran Premio NYC

Sean Christian rides at front of field at USPRO Road Championships in 2022 (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

Young US rider Sean Christian (Team Skyline) scored the biggest victory of his career to date with a victory at Gran Premio NYC last Sunday.

Brayan Sánchez (Team Medellín-EPM) finished second and Kasper Andersen (Swatt Club) was third from a large bunch sprint.

The 135.7km race covered rolling terrain from New York City to Fort Lee, New Jersey, the bulk of the distance on the west side of the Hudson River to a climbing-heavy loop through Stony Point, New Jersey.

Among the top riders who finished in the 30-ride front group were Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing), Sebastián Heenao and Sergio Henao, both of Nu Colombia. Óscar Sevilla (Team Medellín-EPM), a former WorldTour rider now 48 years old, finished 7:47 off the pace in 43rd position.

Last year was the first edition of the UCI sanctioned one-day race, which was won by Tibor Del Grosso (Alpecin-Deceuninck Development).