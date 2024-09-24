UCI World Championships: British rising star Cat Ferguson wins junior women's time trial

Great Britain's Cat Ferguson has taken an emphatic triumph in the World Championships Junior Women's Individual Time Trial, winning a massive 34-second margin over Viktória Chladoňová (Slovakia).

Imogen Wolff underlined British domination of the flat, straightforward 18.8-kilometre course running alongside the shores of Lake Zurich by clinching the bronze medal, two seconds down on Chladoňová and 11 seconds up on fourth-placed Fee Knaven (Netherlands).

14 seconds fastest at the turn, Ferguson continued to maintain her effort well to claim her first junior title in a year where she has already won the British National Road Race and a string of other events.

The 18-year-old Briton is set to turn pro with Movistar next season, a team where she is already racing as a stagière.

Second last year in Glasgow in the road race and tenth in the 2023 time trial, Ferguson described her TT victory as "Incredible - the disappointment I've had before makes this jersey even more special."

"Just to put that ride in - the process that went into this, it's incredible, I've got so many people to thank and the words right now are I'm incredibly grateful to them all."

