UCI World Championships: British rising star Cat Ferguson wins junior women's time trial

Viktória Chladonová second as Imogen Wolff takes third for GB

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Great Britain's Cat Ferguson has taken an emphatic triumph in the World Championships Junior Women's Individual Time Trial, winning a massive 34-second margin over Viktória Chladoňová (Slovakia).

Imogen Wolff underlined British domination of the flat, straightforward 18.8-kilometre course running alongside the shores of Lake Zurich by clinching the bronze medal, two seconds down on Chladoňová and 11 seconds up on fourth-placed Fee Knaven (Netherlands).

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

