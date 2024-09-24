UCI World Championships: British rising star Cat Ferguson wins junior women's time trial
Viktória Chladonová second as Imogen Wolff takes third for GB
Great Britain's Cat Ferguson has taken an emphatic triumph in the World Championships Junior Women's Individual Time Trial, winning a massive 34-second margin over Viktória Chladoňová (Slovakia).
Imogen Wolff underlined British domination of the flat, straightforward 18.8-kilometre course running alongside the shores of Lake Zurich by clinching the bronze medal, two seconds down on Chladoňová and 11 seconds up on fourth-placed Fee Knaven (Netherlands).
14 seconds fastest at the turn, Ferguson continued to maintain her effort well to claim her first junior title in a year where she has already won the British National Road Race and a string of other events.
The 18-year-old Briton is set to turn pro with Movistar next season, a team where she is already racing as a stagière.
Second last year in Glasgow in the road race and tenth in the 2023 time trial, Ferguson described her TT victory as "Incredible - the disappointment I've had before makes this jersey even more special."
"Just to put that ride in - the process that went into this, it's incredible, I've got so many people to thank and the words right now are I'm incredibly grateful to them all."
More to come...
Results
