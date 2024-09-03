Past winners of the UCI Road World Championships through to 2023

Elite Men Road Race
YearRider Name (Country)
2023Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)
2022Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
2021Julian Alaphilippe (France)
2020Julian Alaphilippe (France)
2019Mads Pedersen (Denmark)
2018Alejandro Valverde (Spain)
2017Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
2016Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
2015Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
2014Michał Kwiatkowski (Poland)
2013Rui Costa (Portugal)
2012Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)
2011Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)
2010Thor Hushovd (Norway)
2009Cadel Evans (Australia)
2008Alessandro Ballan (Italy)
2007Paolo Bettini (Italy)
2006Paolo Bettini (Italy)
2005Tom Boonen (Belgium)
2004Óscar Freire (Spain)
2003Igor Astarloa (Spain)
2002Mario Cipollini (Italy)
2001Óscar Freire (Spain)
2000Romāns Vainšteins (Latvia)
1999Óscar Freire (Spain)
1998Oscar Camenzind (Switzerland)
1997Laurent Brochard (France)
1996Johan Museeuw (Belgium)
1995Abraham Olano (Spain)
1994Luc Leblanc (France)
1993Lance Armstrong (United States Of America)
1992Gianni Bugno (Italy)
1991Gianni Bugno (Italy)
1990Rudy Dhaenens (Belgium)
1989Greg LeMond (United States Of America)
1988Maurizio Fondriest (Italy)
1987Stephen Roche (Ireland)
1986Moreno Argentin (Italy)
1985Joop Zoetemelk (Netherlands)
1984Claude Criquielion (Belgium)
1983Greg LeMond (United States Of America)
1982Giuseppe Saronni (Italy)
1981Freddy Maertens (Belgium)
1980Bernard Hinault (France)
1979Jan Raas (Netherlands)
1978Gerrie Knetemann (Netherlands)
1977Francesco Moser (Italy)
1976Freddy Maertens (Belgium)
1975Hennie Kuiper (Netherlands)
1974Eddy Merckx (Belgium)
1973Felice Gimondi (Italy)
1972Marino Basso (Italy)
1971Eddy Merckx (Belgium)
1970Jean-Pierre Monseré (Belgium)
1969Harm Ottenbros (Netherlands)
1968Vittorio Adorni (Italy)
1967Eddy Merckx (Belgium)
1966Rudi Altig FRG
1965Tom Simpson (Great Britain)
1964Jan Janssen (Netherlands)
1963Benoni Beheyt (Belgium)
1962Jean Stablinski (France)
1961Rik Van Looy (Belgium)
1960Rik Van Looy (Belgium)
1959André Darrigade (France)
1958Ercole Baldini (Italy)
1957Rik Van Steenbergen (Belgium)
1956Rik Van Steenbergen (Belgium)
1955Stan Ockers (Belgium)
1954Louison Bobet (France)
1953Fausto Coppi (Italy)
1952Heinz Müller FRG
1951Ferdinand Kübler (Switzerland)
1950Briek Schotte (Belgium)
1949Rik Van Steenbergen (Belgium)
1948Briek Schotte (Belgium)
1947Theo Middelkamp (Netherlands)
1946Hans Knecht (Switzerland)
1938Marcel Kint (Belgium)
1937Eloi Meulenberg (Belgium)
1936Antonin Magne (France)
1935Jean Aerts (Belgium)
1934Karel Kaers (Belgium)
1933Georges Speicher (France)
1932Alfredo Binda (Italy)
1931Learco Guerra (Italy)
1930Alfredo Binda (Italy)
1929Georges Ronsse (Belgium)
1928Georges Ronsse (Belgium)
1927Alfredo Binda (Italy)
Elite Women Road Race
YearRider Name (Country)
2023Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
2022Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
2021Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
2020Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
2019Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
2018Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
2017Chantal Blaak (Netherlands)
2016Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
2015Lizzie Armitstead (Great Britain)
2014Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France)
2013Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
2012Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
2011Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)
2010Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)
2009Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
2008Nicole Cooke (Great Britain)
2007Marta Bastianelli (Italy)
2006Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
2005Regina Schleicher (Germany)
2004Judith Arndt (Germany)
2003Susanne Ljungskog (Sweden)
2002Susanne Ljungskog (Sweden)
2001Rasa Polikevičiūtė (Lithuania)
2000Zinaida Stahurskaia (Belarus)
1999Edita Pučinskaitė (Lithuania)
1998Diana Žiliūtė (Lithuania)
1997Alessandra Cappellotto (Italy)
1996Barbara Heeb (Switzerland)
1995Jeannie Longo (France)
1994Monica Valvik (Norway)
1993Leontien van Moorsel (Netherlands)
1992No race
1991Leontien van Moorsel (Netherlands)
1990Catherine Marsal (France)
1989Jeannie Longo (France)
1988No race
1987Jeannie Longo (France)
1986Jeannie Longo (France)
1985Jeannie Longo (France)
1984No race
1983Marianne Berglund (Sweden)
1982Mandy Jones (Great Britain)
1981Ute Enzenauer FRG
1980Beth Heiden (United States Of America)
1979Petra de Bruijn (Netherlands)
1978Beate Habetz FRG
1977Josiane Bost (France)
1976Keetie van Oosten-Hage (Netherlands)
1975Tineke Fopma (Netherlands)
1974Geneviève Gambillon (France)
1973Nicole Vandenbroeck (Belgium)
1972Geneviève Gambillon (France)
1971Anna Konkina URS
1970Anna Konkina URS
1969Audrey McElmury (United States Of America)
1968Keetie van Oosten-Hage (Netherlands)
1967Beryl Burton (Great Britain)
1966Yvonne Reynders (Belgium)
1965Elisabeth Eicholz GDR
1964Emma Sonka URS
1963Yvonne Reynders (Belgium)
1962Marie-Rose Gaillard (Belgium)
1961Yvonne Reynders (Belgium)
1960Beryl Burton (Great Britain)
1959Yvonne Reynders (Belgium)
1958Elsy Jacobs (Luxembourg)
Elite Men Individual Time Trial
YearRider Name (Country)
2023Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
2022Tobias Foss (Norway)
2021Filippo Ganna (Italy)
2020Filippo Ganna (Italy)
2019Rohan Dennis (Australia)
2018Rohan Dennis (Australia)
2017Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)
2016Tony Martin (Germany)
2015Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)
2014Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
2013Tony Martin (Germany)
2012Tony Martin (Germany)
2011Tony Martin (Germany)
2010Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
2009Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
2008Bert Grabsch (Germany)
2007Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
2006Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
2005Michael Rogers (Australia)
2004Michael Rogers (Australia)
2003Michael Rogers (Australia)
2002Santiago Botero (Colombia)
2001Jan Ullrich (Germany)
2000Serhiy Honchar (Ukraine)
1999Jan Ullrich (Germany)
1998Abraham Olano (Spain)
1997Laurent Jalabert (France)
1996Alex Zülle (Switzerland)
1995Miguel Indurain (Spain)
1994Chris Boardman (Great Britain)
Elite Women Individual Time Trial
YearRider Name (Country)
2023Chloe Dygert (United States of America)
2022Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
2021Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
2020Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
2019Chloé Dygert Owen (United States Of America)
2018Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
2017Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
2016Amber Neben (United States Of America)
2015Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)
2014Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
2013Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
2012Judith Arndt (Germany)
2011Judith Arndt (Germany)
2010Emma Pooley (Great Britain)
2009Kristin Armstrong (United States Of America)
2008Amber Neben (United States Of America)
2007Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany)
2006Kristin Armstrong (United States Of America)
2005Karin Thürig (Switzerland)
2004Karin Thürig (Switzerland)
2003Joane Somarriba (Spain)
2002Zulfiya Zabirova (Russian Federation)
2001Jeannie Longo (France)
2000Mari Holden (United States Of America)
1999Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel (Netherlands)
1998Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel (Netherlands)
1997Jeannie Longo (France)
1996Jeannie Longo (France)
1995Jeannie Longo (France)
1994Karen Kurreck (United States Of America)

