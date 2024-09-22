UCI World Championships: Remco Evenepoel wins elite men's time trial

By
published

Belgian defends title and completes Olympics-Worlds double ahead of Filippo Ganna and Edoardo Affini

Jump to:
Image 1 of 8
ZURICH SWITZERLAND SEPTEMBER 22 Remco Evenepoel of Team Belgium sprints during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024 Mens Elite Individual Time Trial a 461km one day race from Gossau to Zrich on September 22 2024 in Zurich Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) followed up his Olympic time trial title with a successful defence of his world title in Zurich(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) made history on Sunday as the first elite man to add the world time trial victory to the Olympic time trial gold medal, dominating the 46.1km race against the clock in Zürich with a time of 53:01.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).