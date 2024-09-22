UCI World Championships: Remco Evenepoel wins elite men's time trial
Belgian defends title and completes Olympics-Worlds double ahead of Filippo Ganna and Edoardo Affini
Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) made history on Sunday as the first elite man to add the world time trial victory to the Olympic time trial gold medal, dominating the 46.1km race against the clock in Zürich with a time of 53:01.
Just a few hours earlier, Australia's Grace Brown scored the same rare double victory for elite women on a 29.9km course.
Double world time trial champion Filippo Ganna (Italy) smashed the 53:56 time of Edoardo Affini to bump his compatriot out of the hot seat, stopping the clock himself at 53:08. However, reigning Olympic champion Evenepoel went 6 seconds faster to seal the victory, despite Ganna gaining back time in the last leg of the race.
Ganna and Affini secured silver and bronze for Italy, with Affini's medal counting as his best at a Road World Championships, less than two weeks after taking the European title in the discipline.
"It took quite some time to feel good again and get good shape, but right on time," Evenepoel said at the post-race interview.
"It was a pretty tough day for me. My chain dropped with one minute before the start. And then I took the start and had no power metre at all so it was a pure time trial on the feeling.
"I pushed quite hard on that second little kick, and I went all-out on the downhill as well. Without having the power metre it was quite crazy to keep the pace in the last five kilometres.
"It was difficult because I had to push, but I could not go over the limit because I did not know what I was doing exactly. So, it must have been the most difficult time trial of my life.
"In a TT, especially in a Championship, it doesn't matter what the time gap is. I saw my time in green and I felt like celebrating. A pretty good day again," he said with a big smile.
Results
