Recommended reading

Tour of Britain Women: Ally Wollaston snatches overall title from Cat Ferguson with bonus seconds masterclass on stage 4

By published

FDJ-Suez rider sprints to third on final day, as Lorena Wiebes takes stage win in Glasgow

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 08: (L-R) Cat Ferguson of Great Britain and Team Movistar - Green Leader Jersey and Ally Wollaston of New Zealand and Team FDJ - SUEZ - Red Points Jersey compete during the 10th Tour of Britain Women 2025, Stage 4 a 82.2km stage from Glasgow to Glasgow / #UCIWWT / on June 08, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez) won the Tour of Britain Women, overcoming a three-second deficit to Cat Ferguson (Movistar) on the final stage to take the GC while Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the final stage in Glasgow.

Winning all three intermediate sprints on the Glasgow circuit, Wollaston drew level with Ferguson, and she picked up another four bonus seconds by finishing third behind Wiebes and Charlotte Kool (Picnic PostNL) to win the race overall by those four seconds.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews