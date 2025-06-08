Tour of Britain Women: Ally Wollaston snatches overall title from Cat Ferguson with bonus seconds masterclass on stage 4

Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez) won the Tour of Britain Women, overcoming a three-second deficit to Cat Ferguson (Movistar) on the final stage to take the GC while Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the final stage in Glasgow.

Winning all three intermediate sprints on the Glasgow circuit, Wollaston drew level with Ferguson, and she picked up another four bonus seconds by finishing third behind Wiebes and Charlotte Kool (Picnic PostNL) to win the race overall by those four seconds.

More to come ...

Results

