Cat Ferguson sprints to first victory of 2025 at Navarra Women's Elite Classic

Soraya Paladin second and Ruth Edwards third in rain-soaked race at Pamplona

Movistar&#039;s Cat Ferguson reacts at finish line as race winner at rainy 2025 Navarra Women&#039;s Elite Classics
Movistar's Cat Ferguson reacts at finish line as race winner at rainy 2025 Navarra Women's Elite Classics (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Great Britain's Cat Ferguson (Movistar) claimed her maiden victory in her first year as a professional at Navarra Women's Elite Classics, outsprinting a reduced group in rain-soaked Pamplona to take a big win.

After an attacking finale where several riders tried to get away but couldn't make anything stick, the race came down to a group sprint with several cold and wet riders battling it out for the line. It was the 19-year-old Brit who proved the fastest, taking the win by a fair margin.

