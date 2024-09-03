UCI Road World Championships 2024 routes

The courses of the road races and time trials across the men, women U23 and junior categories

Men&#039;s Elite Road Race profile at the 2024 UCI Road World Championships
(Image credit: Zurich 2024 UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships)
The 2024 UCI Road World Championships will be held in Switzerland, with Zurich hosting time trial and road race routes that include a climbing challenge. 

The elite time trials have an an ascent over the foothills of the Pfannenstiel, before heading to the finish line of the along Lake Zurich while the elite road races accumulate a hefty dose of climbing as they take on multiple laps of the finishing city circuit in Zurich.

