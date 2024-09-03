UCI Road World Championships 2024 routes

The 2024 UCI Road World Championships will be held in Switzerland, with Zurich hosting time trial and road race routes that include a climbing challenge.

The elite time trials have an an ascent over the foothills of the Pfannenstiel, before heading to the finish line of the along Lake Zurich while the elite road races accumulate a hefty dose of climbing as they take on multiple laps of the finishing city circuit in Zurich.

Sunday, September 22: Women's Elite ITT, 29.9km

Course map and profile of the Women's Elite ITT at the Zurich UCI Road World Championships 2024 (Image credit: Zurich 2024 UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships)

Opening up the elite racing at the Road World Championships in 2024, the women's time trial runs on a 29.9km course from Gossau with 327 metres of elevation gain. There is an ascent over the foothills of the Pfannenstiel and a short intermediate climb before the course descends into the flat final half and runs along Lake Zurich to the finish line in Sechseläutenplatz in Zurich.

Sunday, September 22: Men's Elite ITT, 46.1km

Men's Elite ITT at the Zurich UCI Road World Championships 2024 (Image credit: Zurich 2024 UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships)

The 46.1km elite men's time trial start on the historic open race track in Zurich Oerlikon, heads to Dübendorf and then along Lake Greifensee before heading to Monchaltorf to join the same route as the women's elite time trial and other events which start in Gossau. The course takes in an elevation gain of 413m as it continues to work its way over the foothills of the Pfannenstiel and along the shores of Lake Zurich to the finish line in Sechseläutenplatz in Zurich.

Monday, September 23: Men's Junior ITT, 24.9km

Men's Junior ITT at the Zurich UCI Road World Championships 2024 (Image credit: Zurich 2024 UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships)

It's a flat 24.9km out and back time course for the 24.9km men's junior time trial which runs along the shores of Lake Zurich before returning to the finish line in Sechseläutenplatz in Zurich.

Monday, September 23: Men's Under 23 ITT, 29.9km

Men's U23 ITT at the Zurich UCI Road World Championships 2024 (Image credit: Zurich 2024 UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships)

The men's under 23 time trial starts in Gossau, tracking the same course at the elite women's event. It includes 327m of altitude gain as it works its way over the foothills of the Pfannenstiel before the course descends into the flat final half and runs along Lake Zurich to the finish line in Sechseläutenplatz in Zurich.

Tuesday, September 24: Women's Junior ITT, 18.8km

Women's Junior ITT at the Zurich UCI Road World Championships 2024 (Image credit: Zurich 2024 UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships)

The 18.8km women's junior individual time trial ventures out from Sechseläutenplatz, Zurich along the shore of Lake Zurich, turning before Herrliberg to return to the start location via the flat course.

Wednesday, September 25: Mixed Relay, 53.7km

Mixed Relay at the Zurich UCI Road World Championships 2024 (Image credit: Zurich 2024 UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships)

The 53.7km team time trial mixed relay starts in Sechseläutenplatz, Zurich sweeping out for two laps of a circuit that takes rides towards Pfaffhausen and continues to climb up beyond Witikon before ultimately dropping back to the shores of Lake Zurich. Over the two laps the altitude gain will tally 948m.

Thursday, September 26: Women's Junior Road Race, 73.6km

Women's Junior road race at the Zurich UCI Road World Championships 2024 (Image credit: Zurich 2024 UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships)

The women's junior road race starts in Uster taking on a lap of Greifensee before sweeping back through the start line and branching out at Maur to join the city circuit at Binz. Then the peloton will head past Lake Zurich and the finish line once before taking on a first and final full lap and and after 73.6km with a total elevation gain of 972m of elevation gain the winner will be decided.

Thursday, September 26: Men's Junior Road Race, 127.2km

Men's junior road race at the Zurich UCI Road World Championships 2024 (Image credit: Zurich 2024 UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships)

The 127.2km junior men's road race starts in Uster and takes in a loop around Greifensee before, like the junior women's road race, heading towards Binz and joining the city circuit. The riders will then take on three laps of the city circuit before finishing in Sechseläutenplatz, Zurich with 1,913m of climbing in their legs.

Friday, September 27: Men's Under 23 Road Race, 127.2km

Men's U23 road race at the Zurich UCI Road World Championships 2024 (Image credit: Zurich 2024 UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships)

The men's under 23 road race starts in Uster, adding in an extra lap around Greifensee to take in the circuit of its shores twice and then head toward the city circuit for four laps. The 173.6km will take in 2,483m of elevation gain.

Saturday, September 28: Women's Elite/U23 Road Race, 154.1km

Women's Elite road race at the Zurich UCI Road World Championships 2024 (Image credit: Zurich 2024 UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships)

The 154.1km women's elite and under 23 race from Uster takes in a single lap of Greifensee before heading to the city circuit. There the two key climbing sections of the Zürichbergstrasse and Witikon await on each of the four 27km laps, with 2,384m of elevation gain along the way to a relatively flat final 5km to take riders to the Sechseläutenplatz finish line.

Sunday, September 29: Men's Elite Road Race, 273.9km

Men's Elite road race at the Zurich UCI Road World Championships 2024 (Image credit: Zurich 2024 UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships)

The 273.9 km men's elite road race starts in Winterthur, taking in a loop which includes the climb to Buch am Irchel and then adding in the Kyburg ascent before heading past Greifensee and onto the city circuit in Binz after nearly 70km of racing.

The remainder of the race then plays out over seven laps of the circuit which includes the climbs of Zürichbergstrasse and Witikon, taking the total elevation gain to 4,470m by the time riders have headed through the Sechseläutenplatz finish line for the final time.