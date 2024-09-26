UCI Road World Championships: Cat Ferguson captures second gold in junior women's road race

Image 1 of 7 A rider goes off course during the rainsoaked race (Image credit: Getty Images) Early break Arabella Blackburn (Great Britain), Weronika Wasaty (Poland), Eleonora La Bella and Silvia Milesi (Italy) (Image credit: Getty Images) Heavy rain affected the race (Image credit: Getty Images) Another shot of an early move in the race, with Arabella Blackburn (GB) leading (Image credit: Getty Images) (L) Fee Knaven (Netherlands) awaits the start (Image credit: Getty Images) The break of the day: Cat Ferguson (GB) ahead of Paula Ostiz (Spain) and Viktória Chladoňová (Slovakia) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cat Ferguson (Great Britain) added the junior women’s road race world title to the time trial rainbow jersey she won at the weekend, prevailing in a tense three-woman sprint at the end of the 73.5km race in Zürich.

The 18-year-old, who turns pro with Movistar next season, outsprinted Paula Ortiz (Spain) and Viktoria Chladonova (Slovakia) inside the final 200 metres after the Spaniard had opened the sprint to draw an end to over a kilometre of poker playing.

The trio had been all set to contest the medal placings from the 20km to go marker, when they split away from a select lead group on the second and final major climb of the race, the Witikon.

Clearly the strongest three women on the road, they only extended their gap over the chasers as they raced back towards Zürich, sticking together on the soaking roads to the finish, enjoying an advantage of well over a minute.

The final 2km brought caginess, checking over shoulders and cat-and-mouse games, but with plenty of time in hand, the trio could afford the slowdown. In the end, though, the final result was no surprise, with Ferguson duly outspeeding her two competitors to leave the final podium lineup with no surprises.



