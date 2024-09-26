UCI Road World Championships: Cat Ferguson captures second gold in junior women's road race
Paulo Ostiz (Spain) takes silver, Viktória Chladoňová (Slovakia) bronze
Cat Ferguson (Great Britain) added the junior women’s road race world title to the time trial rainbow jersey she won at the weekend, prevailing in a tense three-woman sprint at the end of the 73.5km race in Zürich.
The 18-year-old, who turns pro with Movistar next season, outsprinted Paula Ortiz (Spain) and Viktoria Chladonova (Slovakia) inside the final 200 metres after the Spaniard had opened the sprint to draw an end to over a kilometre of poker playing.
The trio had been all set to contest the medal placings from the 20km to go marker, when they split away from a select lead group on the second and final major climb of the race, the Witikon.
Clearly the strongest three women on the road, they only extended their gap over the chasers as they raced back towards Zürich, sticking together on the soaking roads to the finish, enjoying an advantage of well over a minute.
The final 2km brought caginess, checking over shoulders and cat-and-mouse games, but with plenty of time in hand, the trio could afford the slowdown. In the end, though, the final result was no surprise, with Ferguson duly outspeeding her two competitors to leave the final podium lineup with no surprises.
More later...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.