Tour of Britain Women: Cat Ferguson claims victory on stage 3, takes race lead

After two consecutive fifth places, Cat Ferguson (Movistar) won stage 3 of the Tour of Britain Women, beating Josie Nelson (Picnic PostNL) and Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez) in the sprint of five riders on the wet cobbles of Kelso.

Ferguson launched her sprint with 150 metres to go and held off a surge from Nelson to take her first Women's WorldTour victory.

Due to the time bonification for the stage win, Ferguson also takes the overall lead ahead of Wollaston who is three seconds behind, setting up an exciting final stage in Glasgow.

Ferguson and Nelson had followed an attack by Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) on the last climb of the day with 25km to go, and Karlijn Swinkels, Eleonora Gasparrini (both UAE Team ADQ), and Wollaston bridged to them before the top.

Uttrup Ludwig dropped out of the group with a mechanical, leaving five frontrunners for the last 20km. They held off the chase group of 17 riders by 38 seconds, and although Gasparrini lost contact at the 2km mark, she came back again and took the lead as they crossed the River Tweed on the final kilometre.

"I'm over the moon. This was one of the races I was most excited to do this season, and I really wanted to come here in good form and show Britain how good I can be, and I think I proved that today," said Ferguson after the finish.

"It's really emotional, even talking about it now. It's so lovely to have my family here, and it really is a team win, the team really supported me, and I feel so lucky to have them," she continued.

"We worked well together as a group, and I knew that if I positioned myself well into that final corner, I could probably win the sprint. It was useful that we'd done it before, in the intermediate sprint. I knew it was better to be second wheel and then launch first because you lose some momentum on the cobbles, and it's hard to build it back up. So I didn't look back and just kept going," the 19-year-old described the sprint.

"I'm a little bit nervous now, to be honest, it's going to be a rough night's sleep, I think. I really want to hold on to this jersey that I didn't think I would be in, so we have to look and make a plan to hold on to it for tomorrow. We'll see how it goes around the streets of Glasgow, I've raced there before, and we've got a strong and motivated team. We'll do our best to defend it," Ferguson said about the upcoming final stage.

