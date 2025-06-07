Recommended reading

Tour of Britain Women: Cat Ferguson claims victory on stage 3, takes race lead

Faulkner drops out of race lead

Cat Ferguson (Movistar Team) Wins Stage 3 of the 2025 Tour of Britain in Kelso
After two consecutive fifth places, Cat Ferguson (Movistar) won stage 3 of the Tour of Britain Women, beating Josie Nelson (Picnic PostNL) and Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez) in the sprint of five riders on the wet cobbles of Kelso.

Ferguson launched her sprint with 150 metres to go and held off a surge from Nelson to take her first Women's WorldTour victory. 

