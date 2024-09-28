UCI Road World Championships: Lotte Kopecky claims second consecutive elite women's road race

Belgian defies expectations after struggling on final climbs, out-sprints Chloe Dygert, Elisa Longo Borghini, Pieterse wins under-23 title

Belgium's Lotte Kopecky crosses the finish line and wins the women's Elite Road Race cycling event during the UCI 2024 Road World Championships, in Zurich, on September 28, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) celebrates after defending her world title(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) has successfully defended her 2023 rainbow jersey in the elite women's road race at the World Championships in Zurich.

