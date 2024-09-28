UCI Road World Championships: Lotte Kopecky claims second consecutive elite women's road race

Image 1 of 20 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) celebrates after defending her world title (Image credit: Getty Images) Lotte Kopecky can't believe it (Image credit: Getty Images) Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) defends her world title in the women's road race Chloe Dygert leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Longo Borghini attacks (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering attacks with Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering on the attack with Elisa Longo Borghini and Liane Lippert (Image credit: Getty Images) Lotte Kopecky waves to the crowds before the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Text here A Swiss rider with a black armband in memory of Muriel Furrer (Image credit: Getty Images) A general shot of the peloton in the very poor weather (Image credit: Getty Images) The Swiss team during the minute's silence for Muriel Furrer (Image credit: Getty Images) The early break of the day: Sara Martin (Spain), Nina Berton (Luxembourg) and Caroline Baur (Switerland) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) The second big break of the day included Riejanne Markus (R) and Christine Majerus (2-R) (Image credit: Getty Images) A close-up of the atrocious conditions Rainjackets and rainsoaked faces Going over the river near the finish Brazil's Ana Vitoria Magalhaes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) has successfully defended her 2023 rainbow jersey in the elite women's road race at the World Championships in Zurich.

Silver in a ferocious six-rider final bunch that decided the 154-kilometre race was Chloé Dygert (USA), with Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini clinching the bronze. Puck Pieterse (Netherlands) claimed the under-23 women's world title, finishing 13th from a chasing group at 3:00.

Raced in atrocious weather conditions, the rain-soaked and demanding Championship was dominated by the Netherlands, with Demi Vollering driving a lead group clear on the final two climbs.

But despite being in trouble earlier on, Kopecky maintained her calm and, having shadowed Vollering in the finale, remained firmly in contention.

Longo Borghini led out the six-strong sprint for gold, only for Kopecky to come through to become the first rider to claim back-to-back elite women's World Championships titles since Marianne Vos in 2012-2013.

"There's a kind of disbelief, but first of all I want to pay my condolences to the family of Muriel," Kopecky said afterwards, referring to Muriel Furrer, the Swiss junior who died as a result of her injuries incurred in Thursday's road race - and to whom she dedicated her win.

"I think the minute of silence at the start, seeing the Swiss riders crying, is something you just don't want to see. I think it's a very hard moment for them as well."

As for the race itself, the defending champion said "It's for sure a win [I took] with my head.

"It was a really annoying day because it was raining and it wasn't warm, but on the climbs it was warm and then in the downhill you got so cold and I was freezing at the end."

"But then I tried to stay as calm as possible, on the steeper climb I didn't have any troubles and then on the longer one in the final time when Demi went I had some difficulties."

"But I just tried to stay at my own pace and come back and in the end it was just a lot of mind games."

"Then it was just trying to stay as cool as possible and use my energy in the right moment. The Australian rider [Ruby Roseman-Gannon] came from the back, Demi reacted immediately and that was perfect for me."

More to come.

Results

