'I'm gutted' - Green jersey curse plagues Cat Ferguson as slow puncture dashes Tour of Britain overall victory

Young Briton succumbs to Wollaston's time bonus challenge

GLASGOW SCOTLAND JUNE 08 Cat Ferguson of Great Britain and Team Movistar celebrates at podium as Red Points Jersey winner during the 10th Tour of Britain Women 2025 Stage 4 a 822km stage from Glasgow to Glasgow UCIWWT on June 08 2025 in Glasgow Scotland Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Cat Ferguson finished second overall in the Tour of Britain 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cat Ferguson (Movistar) started the final stage of the Tour of Britain Women in the green leader's jersey, three seconds ahead of Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez), but after the finish, she had dropped to overall runner-up as Wollaston leapfrogged her to win the GC by four seconds. 

Ferguson came second to Wollaston in all three intermediate sprints, suffered a puncture along the way, and finished seventh in the sprint finish while Wollaston sprinted to third.

