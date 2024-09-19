UCI Road World Championships 2024 - U23 Men Road Race contenders

Giro d'Italia standout Giulio Pellizzari favoured on hilly course around Zürich

Italian rider Giulio Pellizzari of VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane wears the mountains classification jersey before stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images)

The U23 men's road race at the 2024 UCI Road World Championships is wide open this year, with last year's winner Axel Laurance (France) and two other riders from the top six not participating in Switzerland.

The U23 men's route will feature a similar distance and elevation gain to the route in Scotland, this time 173.6km with 2,483 metres of elevation gain. All the climbing is packed into four full laps of a city circuit, each lap 27km in length and passing two key climbs each time, the Zürichbergstrasse and Witikon.

