UCI Road World Championships: Germany's Niklas Behrens wins under-23 men's road race

Image 1 of 11 Niklas Behrens of Team Germany celebrates at finish line as gold medal winner in men's U23 road race at 2024 Road World Championshipstember 27 2024 in Zurich Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Niklas Behrens of Team Germany attacks in the breakaway ahead of Martin Svrček of Slovakia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Jan Christen of Team Switzerland lost his solo lead with 10km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Jan Christen (Switzerland) goes on a solo attack with under 52km to go (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com) Jan Christen (Switzerland) rides in solo break with 20km to go (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com) Riders in the chase include (L to R): Martin Svrcek of Team Slovakia, Joseph Blackmore of Team Great Britain and Niklas Behrens of Team Germany (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Artem Shmidt of Team United States and Callum Thornley of Team Great Britain made a move with 89km to go in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Antonio Morgado of Team Portugal makes a move at the front of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) William Junior Lecerf of Team Belgium attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Peloton on a cobbled climb in U23 Men's Road Race on Friday in Zürich (Image credit: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com) U23 men compete across 173.6km one-day championship race from Uster to Zürich (Image credit: Chris Auld/SWpix.com)

Niklas Behrens (Germany) scored the rainbow jersey in the U23 men’s road race the UCI Road World Championships, outpacing Martin Svrcek (Slovakia) in a two-man sprint to the line in Zurich.

The pair proved the strongest men from a select chase group behind long-distance solo attacker Jan Christen (Switzerland), who attacked alone 51km from the finish.

A move by Behrens brought Svrcek along and past Christen 10km out with the pair pushing on and extending their advantage to the line.

Christen, caught by the chase group behind, would eventually salvage fourth place at 39 seconds down having chased a late attack by Alec Segaert (Belgium), who jumped 2km from the finish to solo home for the bronze medal, 28 seconds behind the leaders.

More to come...

Results

