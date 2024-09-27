UCI Road World Championships: Germany's Niklas Behrens wins under-23 men's road race

By
published

Martin Svrček takes the silver medal in final sprint while Alec Segaert goes bronze

Jump to:
Image 1 of 11
ZURICH SWITZERLAND SEPTEMBER 27 Niklas Behrens of Team Germany celebrates at finish line as gold medal winner during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024 Mens U23 Road Race a 1736km one day race from Uster to Zurich on September 27 2024 in Zurich Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Niklas Behrens of Team Germany celebrates at finish line as gold medal winner in men's U23 road race at 2024 Road World Championshipstember 27 2024 in Zurich Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Niklas Behrens (Germany) scored the rainbow jersey in the U23 men’s road race the UCI Road World Championships, outpacing Martin Svrcek (Slovakia) in a two-man sprint to the line in Zurich.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.