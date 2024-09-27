UCI Road World Championships: Germany's Niklas Behrens wins under-23 men's road race
Martin Svrček takes the silver medal in final sprint while Alec Segaert goes bronze
Niklas Behrens (Germany) scored the rainbow jersey in the U23 men’s road race the UCI Road World Championships, outpacing Martin Svrcek (Slovakia) in a two-man sprint to the line in Zurich.
The pair proved the strongest men from a select chase group behind long-distance solo attacker Jan Christen (Switzerland), who attacked alone 51km from the finish.
A move by Behrens brought Svrcek along and past Christen 10km out with the pair pushing on and extending their advantage to the line.
Christen, caught by the chase group behind, would eventually salvage fourth place at 39 seconds down having chased a late attack by Alec Segaert (Belgium), who jumped 2km from the finish to solo home for the bronze medal, 28 seconds behind the leaders.
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.