UCI World Championships: Grace Brown beats Demi Vollering to elite women's time trial title

By
published

Chloe Dygert takes bronze as fourth-placed Antonia Niedermaier becomes U23 world champion

Jump to:
Image 1 of 8
ZURICH SWITZERLAND SEPTEMBER 22 Grace Brown of Team Australia sprints during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024 Womens Elite Individual Time Trial a 299km one day race from Gossau to Zrich on September 22 2024 in Zurich Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Grace Brown (Australia)(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grace Brown (Australia) added the elite women's world time trial title to her Olympic time trial win, rounding out her career with a rare double victory after completing the 29.9km course in a time of 39:16.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.