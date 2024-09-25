UCI Road World Championships: Australia wins Mixed Relay TTT by a fraction of a second to secure world title

Germany forced to settle for silver, Italy take bronze in 53.7km relay in Zürich

ZURICH SWITZERLAND SEPTEMBER 25 Grace Brown and Brodie Chapman of Team Australia sprint during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024 Mixed Relay Team Time Trial a 537km one day race from Zurich to Zurich on September 25 2024 in Zurich Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Grace Brown and Brodie Chapman of Team Australia sprint during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024 Mixed Relay Team Time Trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

A nail-bitingly tight three-way battle in the Road World Championships mixed relay team time trial on Wednesday saw Australia claim the victory by less than a second over Germany, with Italy clinching bronze, just eight seconds further behind.

