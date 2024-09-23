UCI World Championships: Paul Seixas wins junior men's time trial for France

Belgian 2-3 with Schoofs in second and Van Kerckhove in third

ZURICH SWITZERLAND SEPTEMBER 23 Paul Seixas of Team France sprints during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024 Mens Junior Individual Time Trial a 249km one day race from Zurich to Zurich on September 23 2024 in Zurich Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Paul Seixas en route to winning the junior individual time trial at the 2024 World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
France's Paul Seixas produced a fast finale to claim the Road World Championships junior men's time trial ahead of Belgian duo Jasper Schoofs and the longstanding provisional leader, Matisse van Kerckhove, who finished with silver and bronze.

Seixas completed the course a slender six seconds ahead of Schoofs, with Van Kerckove just a second further adrift. Australian William Holmes started strongly but faded to fourth.

