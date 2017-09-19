Image 1 of 41 Annemiek van Vleuten on her way to the gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 41 Amber Neben was unable to repeat her 2016 triumph (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 41 Ellen van Dijk was trying to double up after TTT win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 41 Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) winner of the women's time trial title, flanked by Anna van der Breggen and Katrin Garfoot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 41 Varvara Fasoi (Greece) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 41 Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 41 Pernille Mathiesen (Denmark) passes Justina Jovaisyte (Lithuania) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 41 Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 41 Elinor Barker (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 41 Lisa Morzenti (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 41 Trixi Worrack (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 41 Tayler Wiles (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 41 Antri Christoforou (Cyprus) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 41 Hannah Barnes (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 41 Eri Yonamine (Japan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 41 Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) winner of the women's time trial title, flanked by Anna van der Breggen and Katrin Garfoot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 41 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 41 Katrin Garfoot (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 41 Amber Neben (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 41 Hannah Barnes (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 41 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 41 Eri Yonamine (Japan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 41 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 41 Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 41 Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 41 Lotta Lepisto (Finland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 41 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 41 Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 41 Katrin Garfoot won bronze for the second year in a row (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 41 Hannah Barnes (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 41 Audrey Cordon Ragot (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 41 Anna van der Breggen made it a Dutch one-two (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 41 Varvara Fasoi (Israel) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 41 Thea Thorsen (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 41 Juliette Labous (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 41 Elinor Barker (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 41 Yumi Kajhara (Japan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 41 Lisa Morzenti (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 41 Trixi Worrack (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 41 Chloe Dygert (USA) just missed out on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 41 Cecille Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Annemiek van Vleuten claimed gold in the women's individual time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Tuesday. The Dutchwoman completed the 21.1km course in a time of 28:50, 12 seconds faster than compatriot Anna van der Breggen.

Australian Katrin Garfoot rounded out the podium in third, 19 seconds down.

"I still cannot believe it. This season I've surprised myself with what I can do," Van Vleuten said. "To be world champion in the time trial, I never thought I’d be able to do this. This year I started to believe in it, and to be able to finish it off is incredible.

"To be an athlete, there are ups and downs, but the downs make the ups even more beautiful, I think. It's also really beautiful without the crash in Rio, but this makes the story really special."

Van der Breggen, just the second rider out on the course, took and held the initial lead with a mark that few even came close to matching for nearly an hour. American Chloe Dygert was the first rider to come within a minute, but Van Vleuten was not far behind her on the rain-slicked course.

Neck and neck with Van der Breggen at the first two intermediate time checks, Van Vleuten pulled ahead at the third and finished strong to extend the gap. Garfoot, Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) and Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) were the only riders to follow that came home inside one minute on Van Vleuten. The 34-year-old secured her first career world TT gold as the final rider, last year's winner Amber Neben (United States), crossed the finish line.

"It was really hard because it started almost pouring rain on the course. I lost some seconds in the descending, I practiced in dry conditions and I had to be really careful," Van Vleuten said. "I for sure lost some time there. It was a bit hard, I was thinking, 'Oh shit, I'm in top shape and now it's raining and the weather conditions disturbed my great form.' Even if I lost some seconds, I still focused on what I needed to do.

"Because I only wanted to know if I was the last one, then it's good to have the time gaps. I heard on the climb I had almost the same time as Anna, and in the last 5km I heard I was fastest, so then I gave just everything.

"With my experience in time trialing I am used to dealing with this kind of course."

