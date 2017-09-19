Trending

Van Vleuten claims time trial world title

Van der Breggen, Garfoot round out women's podium

Image 1 of 41

Annemiek van Vleuten on her way to the gold medal

Annemiek van Vleuten on her way to the gold medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 41

Amber Neben was unable to repeat her 2016 triumph

Amber Neben was unable to repeat her 2016 triumph
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 41

Ellen van Dijk was trying to double up after TTT win

Ellen van Dijk was trying to double up after TTT win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 41

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) winner of the women's time trial title, flanked by Anna van der Breggen and Katrin Garfoot

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) winner of the women's time trial title, flanked by Anna van der Breggen and Katrin Garfoot
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 41

Varvara Fasoi (Greece)

Varvara Fasoi (Greece)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 41

Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong)

Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 41

Pernille Mathiesen (Denmark) passes Justina Jovaisyte (Lithuania)

Pernille Mathiesen (Denmark) passes Justina Jovaisyte (Lithuania)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 41

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 41

Elinor Barker (Great Britain)

Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 41

Lisa Morzenti (Italy)

Lisa Morzenti (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 41

Trixi Worrack (Germany)

Trixi Worrack (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 41

Tayler Wiles (USA)

Tayler Wiles (USA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 41

Antri Christoforou (Cyprus)

Antri Christoforou (Cyprus)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 41

Hannah Barnes (Great Britain)

Hannah Barnes (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 41

Eri Yonamine (Japan)

Eri Yonamine (Japan)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 41

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) winner of the women's time trial title, flanked by Anna van der Breggen and Katrin Garfoot

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) winner of the women's time trial title, flanked by Anna van der Breggen and Katrin Garfoot
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 41

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa)

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 41

Katrin Garfoot (Australia)

Katrin Garfoot (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 41

Amber Neben (USA)

Amber Neben (USA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 41

Hannah Barnes (Great Britain)

Hannah Barnes (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 41

Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium)

Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 41

Eri Yonamine (Japan)

Eri Yonamine (Japan)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 41

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa)

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 41

Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)

Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 41

Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 41

Lotta Lepisto (Finland)

Lotta Lepisto (Finland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 41

Lisa Brennauer (Germany)

Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 41

Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia)

Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 41

Katrin Garfoot won bronze for the second year in a row

Katrin Garfoot won bronze for the second year in a row
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 41

Hannah Barnes (Great Britain)

Hannah Barnes (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 41

Audrey Cordon Ragot (France)

Audrey Cordon Ragot (France)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 41

Anna van der Breggen made it a Dutch one-two

Anna van der Breggen made it a Dutch one-two
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 41

Varvara Fasoi (Israel)

Varvara Fasoi (Israel)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 41

Thea Thorsen (Norway)

Thea Thorsen (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 41

Juliette Labous (France)

Juliette Labous (France)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 41

Elinor Barker (Great Britain)

Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 41

Yumi Kajhara (Japan)

Yumi Kajhara (Japan)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 41

Lisa Morzenti (Italy)

Lisa Morzenti (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 41

Trixi Worrack (Germany)

Trixi Worrack (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 41

Chloe Dygert (USA) just missed out on the podium

Chloe Dygert (USA) just missed out on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 41

Cecille Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)

Cecille Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Annemiek van Vleuten claimed gold in the women's individual time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Tuesday. The Dutchwoman completed the 21.1km course in a time of 28:50, 12 seconds faster than compatriot Anna van der Breggen.

Australian Katrin Garfoot rounded out the podium in third, 19 seconds down.

"I still cannot believe it. This season I've surprised myself with what I can do," Van Vleuten said. "To be world champion in the time trial, I never thought I’d be able to do this. This year I started to believe in it, and to be able to finish it off is incredible.

"To be an athlete, there are ups and downs, but the downs make the ups even more beautiful, I think. It's also really beautiful without the crash in Rio, but this makes the story really special."

Van der Breggen, just the second rider out on the course, took and held the initial lead with a mark that few even came close to matching for nearly an hour. American Chloe Dygert was the first rider to come within a minute, but Van Vleuten was not far behind her on the rain-slicked course.

Neck and neck with Van der Breggen at the first two intermediate time checks, Van Vleuten pulled ahead at the third and finished strong to extend the gap. Garfoot, Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) and Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) were the only riders to follow that came home inside one minute on Van Vleuten. The 34-year-old secured her first career world TT gold as the final rider, last year's winner Amber Neben (United States), crossed the finish line.

"It was really hard because it started almost pouring rain on the course. I lost some seconds in the descending, I practiced in dry conditions and I had to be really careful," Van Vleuten said. "I for sure lost some time there. It was a bit hard, I was thinking, 'Oh shit, I'm in top shape and now it's raining and the weather conditions disturbed my great form.' Even if I lost some seconds, I still focused on what I needed to do.

"Because I only wanted to know if I was the last one, then it's good to have the time gaps. I heard on the climb I had almost the same time as Anna, and in the last 5km I heard I was fastest, so then I gave just everything.

"With my experience in time trialing I am used to dealing with this kind of course."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)0:28:50
2Anna van Der Breggen (Netherlands)0:00:12
3Katrin Garfoot (Australia)0:00:19
4Chloe Dygert (United States)0:00:38
5Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)0:00:52
6Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)0:00:56
7Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa)0:01:19
8Lauren Stephens (United States)0:01:20
9Hannah Barnes (Great Britain)0:01:23
10Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)0:01:34
11Amber Neben (United States)0:01:42
12Lisa Brennauer (Germany)0:01:48
13Audrey Cordon Ragot (France)0:01:51
14Pernille Mathiesen (Denmark)0:02:02
15Juliette Labous (France)0:02:02
16Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium)0:02:03
17Trixi Worrack (Germany)0:02:04
18Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)0:02:08
19Elinor Barker (Great Britain)0:02:10
20Lotta Pauliina Lepisto (Finland)0:02:14
21Karol-Ann Canuel (Canada)0:02:19
22Eri Yonamine (Japan)0:02:29
23Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation)0:02:31
24Lisa Morzenti (Italy)0:02:31
25Tayler Wiles (United States)0:02:47
26Ramona Forchini (Switzerland)0:02:47
27Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia)0:02:51
28Antri Christoforou (Cyprus)0:02:52
29Marlen Reusser (Switzerland)0:02:59
30Martina Ritter (Austria)0:03:02
31Vita Heine (Norway)0:03:05
32Olena Pavlukhina (Azerbaijan)0:03:09
33Olga Shekel (Ukraine)0:03:29
34Rotem Gafinovitz (Israel)0:03:30
35Sari Saarelainen (Finland)0:03:44
36Aurela Nerlo (Poland)0:03:51
37Ksenia Tcymbaliuk (Russian Federation)0:03:54
38Omer Shapira (Israel)0:03:57
39Thea Thorsen (Norway)0:04:01
40Eileen Burns (Ireland)0:04:12
41Daiva Tuslaite (Lithuania)0:04:19
42Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spain)0:04:21
43Varvara Fasoi (Greece)0:04:28
44Yumi Kajihara (Japan)0:04:53
45Aurelie Halbwachs (Mauritius)0:05:02
46Brenda Santoyo Perez (Mexico)0:05:10
47Eyeru Tesfoam Gebru (Ethiopia)0:05:10
48Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)0:05:17
49Eleni Michalista Tsavari (Greece)0:05:19
50Aranza Valentina Villalon Sanchez (Chile)0:05:32
51Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China)0:05:41
52Selam Amha Gerefiel (Ethiopia)0:06:33
53Justina Jovaisyte (Lithuania)0:06:43
54Jer Ling Serene Lee (Singapore)0:07:26

 

