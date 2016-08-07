Van Vleuten conscious after dramatic crash in Olympic Games road race

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) was reportedly conscious and being transported to hospital after a devastating crash on the descent of the Vista Chinesa in the final 12km of the Olympic Games women's road race on Sunday, according to the Dutch cycling federation.

NOS.nl later updated her condition, stating she has a "severe concussion and three fractures to her spine". Although she must spend the night in intensive care, her coaches and staff are with her and report she is still conscious and coherent.

The 33-year-old was in the lead of the road race, heading for a potential gold medal with a 30 second lead on Mara Abbott (USA) on the technical, damp descent.

Like Vincenzo Nibali and Sergio Henao in the men's race one day prior, van Vleuten crashed on the descent, but rather than slide out, she cartwheeled into the curb in a dramatic fashion.

Her teammate Anna van der Breggen went on to claim gold over Sweden's Emma Johansson and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy). Read the full race report, here.

