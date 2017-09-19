Image 1 of 28 Xeno Young (Ireland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 28 Antonio Puppio (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 28 Gleb Kugaevski (Russian Federation) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 28 Arthur Kluckers (Luxembourg) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 28 Christoffer Wall (Sweden) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 28 Victor Alejandro Ocampo Giraldo (Colombia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 28 Guillermo Garcia Janiero (Spain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 28 Leon Heinschke (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 28 Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) at speed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 28 Valere Thiebaud (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 28 Linus Kvist (Sweden) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 28 Mitch Wright (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 28 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 28 Tom Pidcock atop the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 28 Tom Pidcock atop the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 28 A silver medal of Antonio Puppio (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 28 Tom Pidcock is now a world champion on the road as well as cyclo-cross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 28 Andreas Leknessund crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 28 Andreas Leknessund went deep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 28 Puppio, Pidcock and Maciejuk on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 28 Oscar Elworthy (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 28 Tom Pidock (Great Britain) goes deep in the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 28 Sebastian Berwick (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 28 Soren Waerenskjord (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 28 Johan Price-Pejtersen (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 28 Alexis Renard (France) gave it his all (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 28 Kendrick Boots (USA) shows his pain face (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 28 Fred Wright (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Pidcock claimed a storming victory in the junior men's time trial at the 2017 World Championships. The British prodigy, who's national, European, and world champion at junior level in cyclo-cross, completed the rolling 21.1km course in Bergen in a time of 28:02, some 12 seconds quicker than his nearest rival.

Italian Antonio Puppio claimed the silver medal, while Poland's Filip Maciejuk took bronze, finishing 13 seconds down on Pidcock.

Pidcock, the 60th of 78 starters, flew out of the blocks and was already three seconds up at the early first intermediate checkpoint after 3.6km. His advantage grew by the top of the Birkelundsbakken, the pivotal 1.4km climb that topped out at the 9.6km mark, and moreso on the rolling descent into Bergen. He crossed the line more than half a minute up on the fastest rider to take his place in the hotseat, and it was clear it would take something special to beat him.

And that nearly materialsed. Many of the strongest riders set off towards the end, and indeed all of the other riders who finished in the top nine started after Pidcock. While Puppo and Maciejuk, along with Germany's Juri Hollmann and Kazakhstan's Igor Chzan, rode strong races, it was only the Norwegian Andreas Leknessund who truly looked like he could topple Pidcock, by now slumped casually in the hotseat.

The home rider was a second up on Pidcock at the early split and – somewhat surprisingly, given his larger frame – that lead was in tact atop the Birkelundsbakken. However, he clearly paid for his efforts on the climb as he faded dramatically in the second half of the course, crossing the line more than half a minute down on Pidcock, losing 17 seconds in the last four kilometres alone.

"I knew a podium was a possibility, but I didn't really think I'd take the lead and then hold it all the way to the finish like that," said Pidcock.

"I haven't recovered yet, I was struggling to sit on that chair. When I recover, I think it will sink in a bit more."

Full Results