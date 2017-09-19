Trending

World Championships: Tom Pidcock wins junior men's time trial

Puppio second, Maciejuk third

Image 1 of 28

Xeno Young (Ireland)

Xeno Young (Ireland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 28

Antonio Puppio (Italy)

Antonio Puppio (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 28

Gleb Kugaevski (Russian Federation)

Gleb Kugaevski (Russian Federation)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 28

Arthur Kluckers (Luxembourg)

Arthur Kluckers (Luxembourg)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 28

Christoffer Wall (Sweden)

Christoffer Wall (Sweden)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 28

Victor Alejandro Ocampo Giraldo (Colombia)

Victor Alejandro Ocampo Giraldo (Colombia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 28

Guillermo Garcia Janiero (Spain)

Guillermo Garcia Janiero (Spain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 28

Leon Heinschke (Germany)

Leon Heinschke (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 28

Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) at speed

Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) at speed
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 28

Valere Thiebaud (Switzerland)

Valere Thiebaud (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 28

Linus Kvist (Sweden)

Linus Kvist (Sweden)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 28

Mitch Wright (Australia)

Mitch Wright (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 28

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan)

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 28

Tom Pidcock atop the podium

Tom Pidcock atop the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 28

Tom Pidcock atop the podium

Tom Pidcock atop the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 28

A silver medal of Antonio Puppio

A silver medal of Antonio Puppio
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 28

Tom Pidcock is now a world champion on the road as well as cyclo-cross

Tom Pidcock is now a world champion on the road as well as cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 28

Andreas Leknessund crosses the line

Andreas Leknessund crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 28

Andreas Leknessund went deep

Andreas Leknessund went deep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 28

Puppio, Pidcock and Maciejuk on the podium

Puppio, Pidcock and Maciejuk on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 28

Oscar Elworthy (New Zealand)

Oscar Elworthy (New Zealand)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 28

Tom Pidock (Great Britain) goes deep in the time trial

Tom Pidock (Great Britain) goes deep in the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 28

Sebastian Berwick (Australia)

Sebastian Berwick (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 28

Soren Waerenskjord (Norway)

Soren Waerenskjord (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 28

Johan Price-Pejtersen (Denmark)

Johan Price-Pejtersen (Denmark)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 28

Alexis Renard (France) gave it his all

Alexis Renard (France) gave it his all
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 28

Kendrick Boots (USA) shows his pain face

Kendrick Boots (USA) shows his pain face
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 28

Fred Wright (Great Britain)

Fred Wright (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Pidcock claimed a storming victory in the junior men's time trial at the 2017 World Championships. The British prodigy, who's national, European, and world champion at junior level in cyclo-cross, completed the rolling 21.1km course in Bergen in a time of 28:02, some 12 seconds quicker than his nearest rival.

Italian Antonio Puppio claimed the silver medal, while Poland's Filip Maciejuk took bronze, finishing 13 seconds down on Pidcock.

Pidcock, the 60th of 78 starters, flew out of the blocks and was already three seconds up at the early first intermediate checkpoint after 3.6km. His advantage grew by the top of the Birkelundsbakken, the pivotal 1.4km climb that topped out at the 9.6km mark, and moreso on the rolling descent into Bergen. He crossed the line more than half a minute up on the fastest rider to take his place in the hotseat, and it was clear it would take something special to beat him.

And that nearly materialsed. Many of the strongest riders set off towards the end, and indeed all of the other riders who finished in the top nine started after Pidcock. While Puppo and Maciejuk, along with Germany's Juri Hollmann and Kazakhstan's Igor Chzan, rode strong races, it was only the Norwegian Andreas Leknessund who truly looked like he could topple Pidcock, by now slumped casually in the hotseat.

The home rider was a second up on Pidcock at the early split and – somewhat surprisingly, given his larger frame – that lead was in tact atop the Birkelundsbakken. However, he clearly paid for his efforts on the climb as he faded dramatically in the second half of the course, crossing the line more than half a minute down on Pidcock, losing 17 seconds in the last four kilometres alone.

"I knew a podium was a possibility, but I didn't really think I'd take the lead and then hold it all the way to the finish like that," said Pidcock. 

"I haven't recovered yet, I was struggling to sit on that chair. When I recover, I think it will sink in a bit more."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain)0:28:02.15
2Antonio Puppio (Italy)0:00:11.92
3Filip Maciejuk (Poland)0:00:13.29
4Juri Hollmann (Germany)0:00:21.53
5Igor Chzhan (Kazakhstan)0:00:23.66
6Julius Johansen (Denmark)0:00:27.61
7Daan Hoole (Netherlands)0:00:29.87
8Andreas Leknessund (Norway)0:00:32.30
9Nik Cemazar (Slovenia)0:00:35.49
10Sebastian Berwick (Australia)0:00:35.93
11Vojtech Sedlacek (Czech Republic)0:00:36.97
12Thymen Arensman (Netherlands)0:00:39.89
13Leon Heinschke (Germany)0:00:40.26
14Johan Price-Pejtersen (Denmark)0:00:41.62
15Ilan Van Wilder (Belgium)0:00:46.40
16Richard Holec (Czech Republic)0:00:47.79
17Mitchell Wright (Australia)0:00:48.06
18Soren Waerenskjold (Norway)0:00:55.34
19Fred Wright (Great Britain)0:00:57.04
20Shoi Matsuda (Japan)0:00:58.55
21Sebastien Grignard (Belgium)0:00:58.64
22Mauro Schmid (Switzerland)0:01:07.77
23Veljko Stojnic (Serbia)0:01:08.13
24Kendrick Boots (United States Of America)0:01:13.81
25Gleb Brussenskiy (Kazakhstan)0:01:15.70
26Oscar Elworthy (New Zealand)0:01:20.14
27Tobias Bayer (Austria)0:01:28.57
28Charles-Etienne Chretien (Canada)0:01:30.91
29Dzianis Mazur (Belarus)0:01:31.36
30Xeno Young (Ireland)0:01:34.63
31Damian Papierski (Poland)0:01:37.28
32Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan)0:01:37.85
33Samuele Manfredi (Italy)0:01:40.90
34Riley Sheehan (United States Of America)0:01:41.30
35Ben Hamilton (New Zealand)0:01:44.36
36Nikita Martynov (Russian Federation)0:01:46.45
37Florentin Lecamus Lambert (France)0:01:48.36
38Mario Gamper (Austria)0:01:51.08
39Guillermo Garcia Janiero (Spain)0:01:51.36
40Valere Thiebaud (Switzerland)0:01:51.53
41Daniil Nikulin (Ukraine)0:01:51.69
42Romas Zubrickas (Lithuania)0:01:52.34
43Luka Sagadin (Slovenia)0:01:52.54
44Victor Alejandro Ocampo Giraldo (Colombia)0:01:55.51
45Ben Walsh (Ireland)0:01:56.66
46Kristers Ansons (Latvia)0:01:59.55
47Olav Hjemsaeter (Norway)0:02:03.99
48Jason Oosthuizen (South Africa)0:02:07.82
49Alexis Renard (France)0:02:09.30
50Gleb Kugaevski (Russian Federation)0:02:09.73
51Hamza Mansouri (Algeria)0:02:10.00
52Linus Kvist (Sweden)0:02:26.78
53Kaden Hopkins (Bermuda)0:02:27.42
54Arthur Kluckers (Luxembourg)0:02:29.59
55Daniil Turuk (Belarus)0:02:39.79
56Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (Thailand)0:02:46.76
57Matthew Oliveira (Bermuda)0:02:52.18
58Christoffer Wall (Sweden)0:02:54.03
59Jose Eduardo Autran Carrillo (Chile)0:02:57.88
60Kestutis Vaitaitis (Lithuania)0:02:58.51
61Valentin Vasiloiu (Romania)0:02:58.96
62Graydon Staples (Canada)0:03:01.55
63Ivan Orlov (Azerbaijan)0:03:10.30
64Fernando Islas Lopez (Mexico)0:03:20.78
65Dylan Redy (Mauritius)0:03:30.68
66Ryan Terry (South Africa)0:03:43.41
67Alaeddine Cherhabil (Algeria)0:03:44.35
68Melki Mohamed Aziz (Tunisia)0:03:46.02
69Abdellah Loukili (Morocco)0:03:46.30
70Kiflom Gebreselassie (Ethiopia)0:03:46.61
71Charl Du Plooy (Namibia)0:04:00.42
72Aymen Merdj (Algeria)0:04:11.28
73Mohammed Medrazi (Morocco)0:04:14.02
74Mohamed Rayes (Syrian Arab Republic)0:04:16.04
75Schalk Van Der Merwe (Namibia)0:04:17.47
76Mikayil Safarli (Azerbaijan)0:05:18.10
77Stephen Alberto Belle (Seychelles)0:05:44.69
78Wachirawit Saenkhamwong (Thailand)0:06:19.53

