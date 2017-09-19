World Championships: Tom Pidcock wins junior men's time trial
Puppio second, Maciejuk third
Junior Men - Individual Time Trial: Bergen - Bergen
Tom Pidcock claimed a storming victory in the junior men's time trial at the 2017 World Championships. The British prodigy, who's national, European, and world champion at junior level in cyclo-cross, completed the rolling 21.1km course in Bergen in a time of 28:02, some 12 seconds quicker than his nearest rival.
Italian Antonio Puppio claimed the silver medal, while Poland's Filip Maciejuk took bronze, finishing 13 seconds down on Pidcock.
Pidcock, the 60th of 78 starters, flew out of the blocks and was already three seconds up at the early first intermediate checkpoint after 3.6km. His advantage grew by the top of the Birkelundsbakken, the pivotal 1.4km climb that topped out at the 9.6km mark, and moreso on the rolling descent into Bergen. He crossed the line more than half a minute up on the fastest rider to take his place in the hotseat, and it was clear it would take something special to beat him.
And that nearly materialsed. Many of the strongest riders set off towards the end, and indeed all of the other riders who finished in the top nine started after Pidcock. While Puppo and Maciejuk, along with Germany's Juri Hollmann and Kazakhstan's Igor Chzan, rode strong races, it was only the Norwegian Andreas Leknessund who truly looked like he could topple Pidcock, by now slumped casually in the hotseat.
The home rider was a second up on Pidcock at the early split and – somewhat surprisingly, given his larger frame – that lead was in tact atop the Birkelundsbakken. However, he clearly paid for his efforts on the climb as he faded dramatically in the second half of the course, crossing the line more than half a minute down on Pidcock, losing 17 seconds in the last four kilometres alone.
"I knew a podium was a possibility, but I didn't really think I'd take the lead and then hold it all the way to the finish like that," said Pidcock.
"I haven't recovered yet, I was struggling to sit on that chair. When I recover, I think it will sink in a bit more."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain)
|0:28:02.15
|2
|Antonio Puppio (Italy)
|0:00:11.92
|3
|Filip Maciejuk (Poland)
|0:00:13.29
|4
|Juri Hollmann (Germany)
|0:00:21.53
|5
|Igor Chzhan (Kazakhstan)
|0:00:23.66
|6
|Julius Johansen (Denmark)
|0:00:27.61
|7
|Daan Hoole (Netherlands)
|0:00:29.87
|8
|Andreas Leknessund (Norway)
|0:00:32.30
|9
|Nik Cemazar (Slovenia)
|0:00:35.49
|10
|Sebastian Berwick (Australia)
|0:00:35.93
|11
|Vojtech Sedlacek (Czech Republic)
|0:00:36.97
|12
|Thymen Arensman (Netherlands)
|0:00:39.89
|13
|Leon Heinschke (Germany)
|0:00:40.26
|14
|Johan Price-Pejtersen (Denmark)
|0:00:41.62
|15
|Ilan Van Wilder (Belgium)
|0:00:46.40
|16
|Richard Holec (Czech Republic)
|0:00:47.79
|17
|Mitchell Wright (Australia)
|0:00:48.06
|18
|Soren Waerenskjold (Norway)
|0:00:55.34
|19
|Fred Wright (Great Britain)
|0:00:57.04
|20
|Shoi Matsuda (Japan)
|0:00:58.55
|21
|Sebastien Grignard (Belgium)
|0:00:58.64
|22
|Mauro Schmid (Switzerland)
|0:01:07.77
|23
|Veljko Stojnic (Serbia)
|0:01:08.13
|24
|Kendrick Boots (United States Of America)
|0:01:13.81
|25
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kazakhstan)
|0:01:15.70
|26
|Oscar Elworthy (New Zealand)
|0:01:20.14
|27
|Tobias Bayer (Austria)
|0:01:28.57
|28
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Canada)
|0:01:30.91
|29
|Dzianis Mazur (Belarus)
|0:01:31.36
|30
|Xeno Young (Ireland)
|0:01:34.63
|31
|Damian Papierski (Poland)
|0:01:37.28
|32
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan)
|0:01:37.85
|33
|Samuele Manfredi (Italy)
|0:01:40.90
|34
|Riley Sheehan (United States Of America)
|0:01:41.30
|35
|Ben Hamilton (New Zealand)
|0:01:44.36
|36
|Nikita Martynov (Russian Federation)
|0:01:46.45
|37
|Florentin Lecamus Lambert (France)
|0:01:48.36
|38
|Mario Gamper (Austria)
|0:01:51.08
|39
|Guillermo Garcia Janiero (Spain)
|0:01:51.36
|40
|Valere Thiebaud (Switzerland)
|0:01:51.53
|41
|Daniil Nikulin (Ukraine)
|0:01:51.69
|42
|Romas Zubrickas (Lithuania)
|0:01:52.34
|43
|Luka Sagadin (Slovenia)
|0:01:52.54
|44
|Victor Alejandro Ocampo Giraldo (Colombia)
|0:01:55.51
|45
|Ben Walsh (Ireland)
|0:01:56.66
|46
|Kristers Ansons (Latvia)
|0:01:59.55
|47
|Olav Hjemsaeter (Norway)
|0:02:03.99
|48
|Jason Oosthuizen (South Africa)
|0:02:07.82
|49
|Alexis Renard (France)
|0:02:09.30
|50
|Gleb Kugaevski (Russian Federation)
|0:02:09.73
|51
|Hamza Mansouri (Algeria)
|0:02:10.00
|52
|Linus Kvist (Sweden)
|0:02:26.78
|53
|Kaden Hopkins (Bermuda)
|0:02:27.42
|54
|Arthur Kluckers (Luxembourg)
|0:02:29.59
|55
|Daniil Turuk (Belarus)
|0:02:39.79
|56
|Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (Thailand)
|0:02:46.76
|57
|Matthew Oliveira (Bermuda)
|0:02:52.18
|58
|Christoffer Wall (Sweden)
|0:02:54.03
|59
|Jose Eduardo Autran Carrillo (Chile)
|0:02:57.88
|60
|Kestutis Vaitaitis (Lithuania)
|0:02:58.51
|61
|Valentin Vasiloiu (Romania)
|0:02:58.96
|62
|Graydon Staples (Canada)
|0:03:01.55
|63
|Ivan Orlov (Azerbaijan)
|0:03:10.30
|64
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mexico)
|0:03:20.78
|65
|Dylan Redy (Mauritius)
|0:03:30.68
|66
|Ryan Terry (South Africa)
|0:03:43.41
|67
|Alaeddine Cherhabil (Algeria)
|0:03:44.35
|68
|Melki Mohamed Aziz (Tunisia)
|0:03:46.02
|69
|Abdellah Loukili (Morocco)
|0:03:46.30
|70
|Kiflom Gebreselassie (Ethiopia)
|0:03:46.61
|71
|Charl Du Plooy (Namibia)
|0:04:00.42
|72
|Aymen Merdj (Algeria)
|0:04:11.28
|73
|Mohammed Medrazi (Morocco)
|0:04:14.02
|74
|Mohamed Rayes (Syrian Arab Republic)
|0:04:16.04
|75
|Schalk Van Der Merwe (Namibia)
|0:04:17.47
|76
|Mikayil Safarli (Azerbaijan)
|0:05:18.10
|77
|Stephen Alberto Belle (Seychelles)
|0:05:44.69
|78
|Wachirawit Saenkhamwong (Thailand)
|0:06:19.53
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy