World Championships: Team Sunweb win men's team time trial

Sunweb double up to win women's and men's events in Bergen

Image 1 of 44

Team Sunweb en route to a gold medal in the men's TTT at the Bergen World Championships

Team Sunweb en route to a gold medal in the men's TTT at the Bergen World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 44

Quick-Step Floors riding the Worlds TTT

Quick-Step Floors riding the Worlds TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 44

Tom Dumoulin on the podium after the World Championship team time trial

Tom Dumoulin on the podium after the World Championship team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 44

Michael Matthews, Tom Dumoulin and Sam Oomen after winning the Worlds TTT

Michael Matthews, Tom Dumoulin and Sam Oomen after winning the Worlds TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 44

Owain Doull, Chris Froome and Vasil Kiryienka after their third-place ride in the men's team time trial at the Bergen Road World Championships

Owain Doull, Chris Froome and Vasil Kiryienka after their third-place ride in the men's team time trial at the Bergen Road World Championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 44

Team Sky with their bronze medals after the men's TTT in Bergen

Team Sky with their bronze medals after the men's TTT in Bergen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 44

The Worlds TTT podium

The Worlds TTT podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 44

Silver medalists BMC Racing after the men's TTT at the Bergen World Championships

Silver medalists BMC Racing after the men's TTT at the Bergen World Championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 44

Winners Team Sunweb, runners-up BMC Racing and third-placed Team Sky on the podium after the men's TTT in Bergen

Winners Team Sunweb, runners-up BMC Racing and third-placed Team Sky on the podium after the men's TTT in Bergen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 44

Brian Cookson with the men's TTT podium in Bergen

Brian Cookson with the men's TTT podium in Bergen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 44

The final podium of the men's team time trial at the Bergen World Championships

The final podium of the men's team time trial at the Bergen World Championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 44

Team Sunweb on the podium after their gold medal TTT performance

Team Sunweb on the podium after their gold medal TTT performance
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 44

Team Sunweb on the podium after their gold medal ride in Bergen

Team Sunweb on the podium after their gold medal ride in Bergen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 44

Team Sunweb after winning the World Championship team time trial

Team Sunweb after winning the World Championship team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 44

BMC Racing riding to second place in Bergen

BMC Racing riding to second place in Bergen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 44

Quick-Step en route to a fourth-place finish in the men's TTT

Quick-Step en route to a fourth-place finish in the men's TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 44

Quick-Step racing the men's team time trial in Bergen

Quick-Step racing the men's team time trial in Bergen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 44

Roadside Norwegian fans at the Bergen World Championships

Roadside Norwegian fans at the Bergen World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 44

Quick-Step in the men's team time trial in Bergen

Quick-Step in the men's team time trial in Bergen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 44

Movistar riding the men's TTT at the Bergen Road World Championships

Movistar riding the men's TTT at the Bergen Road World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 44

Sunweb powering to victory in the men's team time trial in Bergen

Sunweb powering to victory in the men's team time trial in Bergen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 44

Team Sky riding to a bronze medal in the Bergen Worlds TTT

Team Sky riding to a bronze medal in the Bergen Worlds TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 44

Orica-Scott during the TTT at the Bergen World Championships

Orica-Scott during the TTT at the Bergen World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 44

Quick-Step Floors en route to fourth place in the Worlds TTT

Quick-Step Floors en route to fourth place in the Worlds TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 44

BMC out on the course for the the men's World Championship TTT

BMC out on the course for the the men's World Championship TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 44

The World Championship team time trial in Bergen, Norway

The World Championship team time trial in Bergen, Norway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 44

Sky racing the Worlds TTT in Bergen, Norway

Sky racing the Worlds TTT in Bergen, Norway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 44

BMC Racing on course for the Bergen Worlds team time trial

BMC Racing on course for the Bergen Worlds team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 44

Astana racing the Worlds TTT in Bergen

Astana racing the Worlds TTT in Bergen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 44

Orica-Scott racing the Worlds TTT in Bergen

Orica-Scott racing the Worlds TTT in Bergen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 44

CCC Sprandi Polkowice riding the TTT at the Bergen World Championships

CCC Sprandi Polkowice riding the TTT at the Bergen World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 44

Astana riding the TTT at the Bergen World Championships

Astana riding the TTT at the Bergen World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 44

Astana racing the TTT in Bergen

Astana racing the TTT in Bergen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 44

LottoNL-Jumbo riding the men's team time trial in Bergen

LottoNL-Jumbo riding the men's team time trial in Bergen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 44

Katusha-Alpecin riding the men's team time trial

Katusha-Alpecin riding the men's team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 44

Movistar riding to sixth place in the men's TTT

Movistar riding to sixth place in the men's TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 44

Movistar on course for the men's TTT in Bergen

Movistar on course for the men's TTT in Bergen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 44

Bora-Hansgrohe riding the TTT in Bergen

Bora-Hansgrohe riding the TTT in Bergen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 44

Trek-Segafredo riding the men's TTT at the Bergen World Championships

Trek-Segafredo riding the men's TTT at the Bergen World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 44

Trek-Segafredo during the men's TTT at the Bergen World Championships

Trek-Segafredo during the men's TTT at the Bergen World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 44

Katusha-Alpecin during the men's TTT at the Bergen World Championships

Katusha-Alpecin during the men's TTT at the Bergen World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 44

Sky racing to bronze in the Worlds TTT

Sky racing to bronze in the Worlds TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 44

LottoNL-Jumbo out on course for the Worlds TTT in Bergen

LottoNL-Jumbo out on course for the Worlds TTT in Bergen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 44

BMC Racing during the men's World Championship TTT

BMC Racing during the men's World Championship TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sunweb scored a Worlds TTT double on Sunday, following up a victory in the women's event with the victory in the men's. Tom Dumoulin, Lennard Kämna, Wilco Kelderman, Soren Kragh Andersen, Michael Matthews and Sam Oomen comprised the winning team in Bergen, Norway, setting a time of 47:50.42 on the rolling 42.5km course.

BMC Racing settled for runner-up honours for the second straight season, while a Chris Froome-led Team Sky rounded out the podium in third.

"It's crazy. First the women, and now us. It's crazy," Dumoulin said after the gold-medal ride. "The team was so homogenous. It was absolutely amazing. Normally you would say, 'Maybe you're the best time triallist on paper,' but with this team ... it was so smooth, it was crazy."

The 13th of 17 teams to set out on the course, Sunweb took control of the hot seat from Movistar and then withstood the challenges of pre-race favourites Sky as well as the 2016 podium trio of Quick-Step, BMC and Orica-Scott.

Midway through their run, BMC looked to be on their way to victory, but they faded in the closing kilometres and landed silver instead, leaving Sunweb to win their first ever gold medal in the men's event just hours after the women claimed theirs.

"We had a very good pace and kept it all the way to the line," Dumoulin said. "We tried to keep together especially on the long climb, and that just about worked out – barely. But we made it over, and we were all flying. I don't have words, it's really unexpected but it's really very nice. It's the team event of the year, and we pulled it off."

How it unfolded

The men's team time trial kicked off under clear skies in Bergen with Norway-based Team Fixit.no the first squad to hit the road, followed by fellow Norwegian Continental outfit Team Sparebanken Sør.

Fixit.no's initial mark was topped by Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team, the third team out on the course, who then gave way to Joker-Icopal, whose time was handily bested by CCC Sprandi Polkowice, the lone Pro Continental outfit in attendance.

The orange Poland-based squad survived Astana's challenge but their time fell to LottoNL-Jumbo, who were the first team to spend even a few minutes in the provisional lead. Katusha-Alpecin and Bora-Hansgrohe fell short of toppling LottoNL-Jumbo, but then Movistar narrowly outdid the Dutch squad to take control of the hot seat by one second.

It was clear they wouldn't spend long atop the provisional standings, however, as Sunweb had set better marks at all three checkpoints and was hot on their tail, powering up and over the day's main climb with apparent ease. Sunweb crossed the line a full 1:19 faster than Movistar to take a commanding lead, but their victory was anything but certain with four heavy hitters yet to come at that point.

Setting off three minutes after Sunweb, Sky had topped their time at the first checkpoint but began to struggle on the climb, dropping both Geraint Thomas and Owain Doull. From there they began losing significant ground. With Quick-Step also down to four earlier than hoped and shipping time after a strong start, it became clear that BMC Racing would be the biggest challenger to Sunweb.

Setting the third best mark at the first checkpoint, the American-based outfit kicked into gear for the climb, setting the best time there – but they began to fade over the closing kilometres.

From the hot seat, Sunweb watched Sky come home 22 seconds down on their time and then waited for BMC to deliver the final verdict.

The 2016 runners-up came home eight seconds slower than Sunweb, and with Quick-Step Floors finishing a further 27 seconds back, Sunweb's world title was secured.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb0:47:50
Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
2BMC Racing Team0:00:08
Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Team Sky0:00:22
Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
4Quick-Step Floors0:00:35
Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
5Orica-Scott0:01:03
Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
6Movistar Team0:01:19
Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
7Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:20
Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
8CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:44
Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
9Katusha-Alpecin0:01:46
Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
10Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:55
Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Astana Pro Team0:02:16
Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
12Trek-Segafredo0:02:50
Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
13Joker Icopal0:03:08
Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal
Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
14Sangemini - Mg. K Vis0:05:02
Simone Bernardini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
Niccolo Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
Paolo Toto (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
15Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team0:05:10
Audun Brekke Flotten (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
Hans Kristian Haadem Rudland (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
Torstein Traeen (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
Syver Westgaard Waersted (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
16Team Fixit.No0:05:21
Marius Blalid (Nor) Team Fixit.No
Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Team Fixit.No
Asmund Romstad Lovik (Nor) Team Fixit.No
Kristoffer Madsen (Nor) Team Fixit.No
Bjornar Vevatne Overland (Nor) Team Fixit.No
Elias Spikseth (Nor) Team Fixit.No
17Team Sparebanken Sør0:05:30
Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
Herman Dahl (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
Fridtjof Roinas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
Mathias Skjold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør

