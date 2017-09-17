World Championships: Team Sunweb win men's team time trial
Sunweb double up to win women's and men's events in Bergen
Team Time Trial - Elite Men: Ravnanger (Askøy) - Bergen
Team Sunweb scored a Worlds TTT double on Sunday, following up a victory in the women's event with the victory in the men's. Tom Dumoulin, Lennard Kämna, Wilco Kelderman, Soren Kragh Andersen, Michael Matthews and Sam Oomen comprised the winning team in Bergen, Norway, setting a time of 47:50.42 on the rolling 42.5km course.
Related Articles
Team Sky fade to third in Worlds TTT
Dumoulin: 'We trusted that we'd go fast without overthinking it'
Worlds: BMC Racing left chasing Sunweb's shadow in Bergen
Gilbert: 'You always get the place you deserve in a team time trial'
Matthews: The Sunweb dream is to win a Worlds triple
BMC Racing settled for runner-up honours for the second straight season, while a Chris Froome-led Team Sky rounded out the podium in third.
"It's crazy. First the women, and now us. It's crazy," Dumoulin said after the gold-medal ride. "The team was so homogenous. It was absolutely amazing. Normally you would say, 'Maybe you're the best time triallist on paper,' but with this team ... it was so smooth, it was crazy."
The 13th of 17 teams to set out on the course, Sunweb took control of the hot seat from Movistar and then withstood the challenges of pre-race favourites Sky as well as the 2016 podium trio of Quick-Step, BMC and Orica-Scott.
Midway through their run, BMC looked to be on their way to victory, but they faded in the closing kilometres and landed silver instead, leaving Sunweb to win their first ever gold medal in the men's event just hours after the women claimed theirs.
"We had a very good pace and kept it all the way to the line," Dumoulin said. "We tried to keep together especially on the long climb, and that just about worked out – barely. But we made it over, and we were all flying. I don't have words, it's really unexpected but it's really very nice. It's the team event of the year, and we pulled it off."
How it unfolded
The men's team time trial kicked off under clear skies in Bergen with Norway-based Team Fixit.no the first squad to hit the road, followed by fellow Norwegian Continental outfit Team Sparebanken Sør.
Fixit.no's initial mark was topped by Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team, the third team out on the course, who then gave way to Joker-Icopal, whose time was handily bested by CCC Sprandi Polkowice, the lone Pro Continental outfit in attendance.
The orange Poland-based squad survived Astana's challenge but their time fell to LottoNL-Jumbo, who were the first team to spend even a few minutes in the provisional lead. Katusha-Alpecin and Bora-Hansgrohe fell short of toppling LottoNL-Jumbo, but then Movistar narrowly outdid the Dutch squad to take control of the hot seat by one second.
It was clear they wouldn't spend long atop the provisional standings, however, as Sunweb had set better marks at all three checkpoints and was hot on their tail, powering up and over the day's main climb with apparent ease. Sunweb crossed the line a full 1:19 faster than Movistar to take a commanding lead, but their victory was anything but certain with four heavy hitters yet to come at that point.
Setting off three minutes after Sunweb, Sky had topped their time at the first checkpoint but began to struggle on the climb, dropping both Geraint Thomas and Owain Doull. From there they began losing significant ground. With Quick-Step also down to four earlier than hoped and shipping time after a strong start, it became clear that BMC Racing would be the biggest challenger to Sunweb.
Setting the third best mark at the first checkpoint, the American-based outfit kicked into gear for the climb, setting the best time there – but they began to fade over the closing kilometres.
From the hot seat, Sunweb watched Sky come home 22 seconds down on their time and then waited for BMC to deliver the final verdict.
The 2016 runners-up came home eight seconds slower than Sunweb, and with Quick-Step Floors finishing a further 27 seconds back, Sunweb's world title was secured.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|0:47:50
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:22
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:35
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Orica-Scott
|0:01:03
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:01:19
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|7
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:20
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:44
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:46
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:55
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:16
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:50
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Joker Icopal
|0:03:08
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|14
|Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|0:05:02
|Simone Bernardini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|Niccolo Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|Paolo Toto (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|15
|Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
|0:05:10
|Audun Brekke Flotten (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
|Hans Kristian Haadem Rudland (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
|Torstein Traeen (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
|Syver Westgaard Waersted (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
|16
|Team Fixit.No
|0:05:21
|Marius Blalid (Nor) Team Fixit.No
|Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Team Fixit.No
|Asmund Romstad Lovik (Nor) Team Fixit.No
|Kristoffer Madsen (Nor) Team Fixit.No
|Bjornar Vevatne Overland (Nor) Team Fixit.No
|Elias Spikseth (Nor) Team Fixit.No
|17
|Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:05:30
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|Fridtjof Roinas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|Mathias Skjold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy