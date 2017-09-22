Trending

Worlds: Pirrone doubles up with junior road race title

Italian solos to second win in a week

Image 1 of 29

Elena Pirrone and Letizia Paternoster sing the Italian national anthem on the podium

Elena Pirrone and Letizia Paternoster sing the Italian national anthem on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 29

A focused Elena Pirrone (Italy) pre race

A focused Elena Pirrone (Italy) pre race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 29

Bronze medal for Letizia Paternoster (Italy)

Bronze medal for Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 29

The tifosi were out in full force for the race

The tifosi were out in full force for the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 29

Silver medallist Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jorgensen (Denmark)

Silver medallist Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jorgensen (Denmark)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 29

Elena Pirrone and Letizia Paternoster sing the anthem as Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jorgensen (Denmark) watches on

Elena Pirrone and Letizia Paternoster sing the anthem as Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jorgensen (Denmark) watches on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 29

Elena Pirrone and Letizia Paternoster give their all while singing the anthem

Elena Pirrone and Letizia Paternoster give their all while singing the anthem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 29

The junior nation cup winners

The junior nation cup winners
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 29

The winning Italian team

The winning Italian team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 29

The British team with their prize

The British team with their prize
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 29

The Dutch team won the junior nation cup title

The Dutch team won the junior nation cup title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 29

Olha Kulynych (Ukraine)

Olha Kulynych (Ukraine)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 29

Misuzu Shimoyama (Japan)

Misuzu Shimoyama (Japan)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 29

Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jorgensen (Denmark) riding to silver

Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jorgensen (Denmark) riding to silver
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 29

Elena Pirrone and Letizia Paternoster show off their medals

Elena Pirrone and Letizia Paternoster show off their medals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 29

Alana Castrique (Belgium)

Alana Castrique (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 29

Double world champion Elena Pirrone

Double world champion Elena Pirrone
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 29

The Belgian team on the finish line

The Belgian team on the finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 29

France missed out on a medal despite having three in the top 10

France missed out on a medal despite having three in the top 10
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 29

Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen crosses the line to take the silver medal

Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen crosses the line to take the silver medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 29

Elena Pirrone wins the junior road race world title

Elena Pirrone wins the junior road race world title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 29

Elena Pirrone celebrates with her family

Elena Pirrone celebrates with her family
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 29

Elation for the Italian team

Elation for the Italian team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 29

Elena Pirrone on the attack

Elena Pirrone on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 29

Elena Pirrone attacked the bunch on the penultimate lap

Elena Pirrone attacked the bunch on the penultimate lap
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 29

The junior women start their race

The junior women start their race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 29

Germany and Canada sit in front of the peloton

Germany and Canada sit in front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 29

The peloton crosses the cobbles

The peloton crosses the cobbles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 29

Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen, Elena Pirrone and Letizia Paternoster (L-R)

Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen, Elena Pirrone and Letizia Paternoster (L-R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elena Pirrone completed a remarkable double at the 2017 World Championships, winning the junior women’s road race to add to the individual time trial gold medal she won earlier in the week.

Related Articles

Lepisto outnumbered but not outgunned for road race - Women's Worlds Shorts

2017 UCI Road World Championships junior women's road race highlights - Video

The 18-year-old Italian forged clear of the already-reduced peloton on the penultimate descent of Salmon Hill, with some 30 kilometres remaining, and was never seen again.

Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen (Denmark) took second place, leading home a 13-rider chase group that lacked the collaboration and firepower to catch Pirrone in the closing kilometres, while Letizia Paternoster claimed the bronze medal to make it a near-perfect race for Italy.

The 76.4km route for the junior women’s race was based on four laps of a 19.1km circuit in Bergen, with the climb of Salmon Hill – 1.4km long with an average gradient of 6.5 per cent – central in terms of its positioning on the course and its importance to the outcome.

Norsgaard Jorgensen enjoyed some time off the front on the opening lap, and the bunch started to thin on the second, but it was the third lap where the race-defining moves were made.

The Australian Madeleine Fasnacht produced the most promising of a flurry of attacks, but she fell away on the descent, while Pirrone did just the opposite. With two teammates in what was now a chasing group of 16 riders, it was the perfect situation for the Italians, as Pirrone hit the flat with a lead of 15 seconds and kept it as she took the bell for the final lap.

In the first chase group were: Letizia Paternoster, Nicole D’Agostini (Italy), Sophie Wright, Pfeiffer Georgi (Great Britain), Alena Petchenko, Maria Novolodskaya (Russia), Madeleine Fasnacht (Australia), Hannah Ludwig (Germany), Anne-Sophie Harsch (Luxembourg), Simone Boilard (Canada), Olha Kulynych (Ukraine), Evita Muzic, Jade Wiel, Clara Copponi (France), Caroline Bohe, Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen (Denmark).

The gap was as low as 12 seconds at one point, but on the approach to the final ascent it grew out to 40 seconds as the group looked at each other. Ludwig waved her hand sarcastically, and she was right – they were saying goodbye to Pirrone and the gold medal.

Pirrone’s lead had halved by the top of the climb but once again she descended better than anyone, and had enough left in the tank for the flat 5km run to the line in Bergen. Norsgaard Jorgensen once again accelerated in pursuit, but otherwise there wasn’t a coordinated chase, with the French conspicuous by their absence from the front of the group despite having three riders there.

Pirrone, though, was worth every carat of her gold medal, and had enough time in the home straight to sit up and revel in what has been a magical week. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elena Pirrone (Italy)2:06:17
2Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jorgensen (Denmark)0:00:12
3Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
4Maria Novolodskaya (Russian Federation)
5Jade Wiel (France)
6Pfeiffer Georgi (Great Britain)
7Clara Copponi (France)
8Simone Boilard (Canada)
9Anne-Sophie Harsch (Luxembourg)
10Evita Muzic (France)
11Caroline Bohe (Denmark)0:00:16
12Sophie Wright (Great Britain)
13Olha Kulynych (Ukraine)0:00:40
14Madeleine Fasnacht (Australia)0:00:42
15Hannah Ludwig (Germany)0:01:40
16Nicole D'agostin (Italy)
17Alena Petchenko (Russian Federation)0:02:02
18Marta Jaskulska (Poland)0:04:12
19Marie Le Net (France)
20Gyunel Mekhtieva (Russian Federation)
21Anastasiya Kolesava (Belarus)
22Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands)
23Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spain)
24Marit Raaijmakers (Netherlands)
25Franziska Koch (Germany)
26Misuzu Shimoyama (Japan)
27Noa Jansen (Netherlands)
28Viivi Puskala (Finland)
29Lotte Rotman (Belgium)
30Karin Penko (Slovenia)
31Thale Kielland Bjerk (Norway)
32Sara Martin Martin (Spain)
33Hannah Gruber-Stadler (Austria)
34Alana Castrique (Belgium)
35Lara Krahemann (Switzerland)
36Aleksandra Stepanova (Russian Federation)0:04:14
37Erin J Attwell (Canada)
38Eva Jonkers (Netherlands)
39Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)
40Shari Bossuyt (Belgium)0:04:30
41Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Netherlands)0:06:17
42Jessica Roberts (Great Britain)0:06:56
43Katharina Hechler (Germany)0:08:52
44Maria Martins (Portugal)
45Maja Perinovic (Croatia)
46Anhelina Krasko (Belarus)
47Ricarda Bauernfeind (Germany)
48Juste Juskeviciute (Lithuania)
49Daniela Atehortua Hoyos (Colombia)
50Emeline Eustache (France)
51Abigail Youngwerth (United States Of America)
52Megan Heath (United States Of America)
53Petra Machalkova (Slovakia)
54Amalie Lutro (Norway)0:09:59
55Clara Lundmark (Sweden)
56Karolina Kumiega (Poland)
57Greta Karasiovaite (Lithuania)
58Alyssa Rowse (Bermuda)
59Anne De Ruiter (Netherlands)
60Joanna Golec (Poland)
61Svetlana Pachshenko (Kazakhstan)
62Martine Gjos (Norway)
63Laurie Jussaume (Canada)
64Lauren Murphy (Great Britain)0:10:01
65Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spain)
66Isabel Martin Martin (Spain)
67Cinthya Teresita Covarrubias Rocha (Mexico)
68Summer Moak (United States Of America)0:11:04
69Elne Owen (South Africa)0:13:56
70Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)0:16:09
71Veronika Myrxina (Kazakhstan)0:17:34
72Emelie Roe Utvik (Norway)0:18:23
73Chaniporn Batriya (Thailand)0:18:25
74Aksana Salauyeva (Belarus)0:18:37
75Regina Stegvilaite (Lithuania)0:19:42
76Marib Aguirre Mangue (Argentina)
77Marina Kurnossova (Kazakhstan)
78Oliwia Majewska (Poland)0:20:43
79Alijah Beatty (United States Of America)0:22:18
80Johanna Johansson (Sweden)0:22:23
81Zayd Hailu (Ethiopia)0:28:16
DNFShira Biran (Israel)
DNFGintare Kiupelyte (Lithuania)
DNFAnzhela Solovyeva (Kazakhstan)
DNFLiontin Evangelina Setiawan (Indonesia)
DNFMartina Fidanza (Italy)
DNFAshleigh Parsons (South Africa)
DNFKanyarat Kesthonglang (Thailand)
DNFChia Yi Lu (Chinese Taipei)
DNFAndrea Ramirez Fregoso (Mexico)
DNFRhona Callander (Great Britain)
DNFTsadkan Kasahun (Ethiopia)

Latest on Cyclingnews