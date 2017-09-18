Image 1 of 45 Brandon McNulty, Mikkel Bjerg and Corentin Ermenault on the U23 men's podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 45 Yuriy Natarov (Kazakhstan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Ka Hoo Fung (Hong Kong) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eritrea) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Omer Goldshtein (Israel) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 Edoardo Affini (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 Martin Schappi (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Awet Habtom Tekle (Eritrea) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Mathias Norsgaard Jorgensen (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Michael O'Loughlin (Ireland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Paolo Baccio (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Colombia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Sixth place for Senne Leysen (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Fifth place for Callum Scotson (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Regan Gough (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Tobias S. Foss (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Markus Freiberger (Austria) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Vitaliy Novakovskyi (Ukraine) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Julian Braun (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Iver Johan Knotten (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Patrick Haller (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Scott Davies (Great Britain) en route to 10th in the U23 time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Brandon McNulty (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Brandon McNulty (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Corentin Ermenault (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) is U23 TT world champion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 The U23 men's podium in Bergen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Brandon McNulty, Mikkel Bjerg and Corentin Ermenault on the U23 men's podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 45 Brandon McNulty (USA) rides to the silver medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 Brandon McNulty (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) on his world title-winning ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Neilson Powless (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 Calum Scotson (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 Remi Cavagna (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 Brandon McNulty (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 Corentin Ermenault (France) won the bronze (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dane Mikkel Bjerg turned the tables in the U23 time trial world championship race in Bergen, Norway, turning last year's silver in the junior ranks into gold ahead of rival Brandon McNulty (United States). Frenchman Corentin Ermenault edged out Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg) at the death to take home the bronze medal.

Bjerg, 18, ended his long spell in the hot seat after setting the quickest time of 47:06 over the hilly 37.2km course from the second wave of riders, beating 19-year-old McNulty, who started three minutes earlier, by 1:05.

He had a long time to discuss the reversal of last year's junior Worlds event with McNulty, as the pair spent close to two hours and thirty minutes waiting for the final riders to finish.

"It's unbelievable," Bjerg said. "I can't really understand right now. I knew that the course was really tough, so I lost some weight before the big day today. I tried to pace it as good as possible on the climb. I could see on my power meter that I was in for a top 5 or a medal if I was lucky. I could see when the other split times came that I did a pretty good effort. It's crazy."

He showed respect for his American rival, acknowledging that McNulty's season was less than ideal after he suffered a broken pelvis in a crash in February.

"I think me and Brandon we did pretty similar last year, and he came back and I think his effort today is also really remarkable. For sure this is the biggest result of my career and I will try to do it again next year."

Neilson Powless (USA) was on track to make the medals when, after the final climb, he dropped his chain and when he reached down to try to re-seat it, he hit the barriers and crashed. Second fastest at the fifth check, Powless regained his composure and went on to finish ninth.

Full Results