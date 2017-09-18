Bjerg crowned under 23 men's time trial world champion
Dane tops McNulty, Ermenault
U23 Men - Individual Time Trial: Bergen - Bergen
Dane Mikkel Bjerg turned the tables in the U23 time trial world championship race in Bergen, Norway, turning last year's silver in the junior ranks into gold ahead of rival Brandon McNulty (United States). Frenchman Corentin Ermenault edged out Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg) at the death to take home the bronze medal.
Related Articles
Bjerg, 18, ended his long spell in the hot seat after setting the quickest time of 47:06 over the hilly 37.2km course from the second wave of riders, beating 19-year-old McNulty, who started three minutes earlier, by 1:05.
He had a long time to discuss the reversal of last year's junior Worlds event with McNulty, as the pair spent close to two hours and thirty minutes waiting for the final riders to finish.
"It's unbelievable," Bjerg said. "I can't really understand right now. I knew that the course was really tough, so I lost some weight before the big day today. I tried to pace it as good as possible on the climb. I could see on my power meter that I was in for a top 5 or a medal if I was lucky. I could see when the other split times came that I did a pretty good effort. It's crazy."
He showed respect for his American rival, acknowledging that McNulty's season was less than ideal after he suffered a broken pelvis in a crash in February.
"I think me and Brandon we did pretty similar last year, and he came back and I think his effort today is also really remarkable. For sure this is the biggest result of my career and I will try to do it again next year."
Neilson Powless (USA) was on track to make the medals when, after the final climb, he dropped his chain and when he reached down to try to re-seat it, he hit the barriers and crashed. Second fastest at the fifth check, Powless regained his composure and went on to finish ninth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)
|0:47:06.48
|2
|Brandon McNulty (United States Of America)
|0:48:12.40
|3
|Corentin Ermenault (France)
|0:48:23.13
|4
|Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg)
|0:48:24.85
|5
|Callum Scotson (Australia)
|0:48:27.73
|6
|Senne Leysen (Belgium)
|0:48:28.19
|7
|Kasper Asgreen (Denmark)
|0:48:37.19
|8
|Edoardo Affini (Italy)
|0:48:41.71
|9
|Neilson Powless (United States Of America)
|0:48:43.61
|10
|Scott Davies (Great Britain)
|0:48:49.50
|11
|Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation)
|0:48:53.72
|12
|Remi Cavagna (France)
|0:49:00.21
|13
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spain)
|0:49:18.11
|14
|Yuriy Natarov (Kazakhstan)
|0:49:24.54
|15
|Izidor Penko (Slovenia)
|0:49:28.09
|16
|Mathias Norsgaard Jorgensen (Denmark)
|0:49:31.31
|17
|Tobias S. Foss (Norway)
|0:49:31.79
|18
|Marc Hirschi (Switzerland)
|0:49:34.94
|19
|Julian Braun (Germany)
|0:49:36.11
|20
|Patrick Haller (Germany)
|0:49:45.58
|21
|Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
|0:49:45.62
|22
|Regan Gough (New Zealand)
|0:49:46.78
|23
|Piotr Brozyna (Poland)
|0:49:53.05
|24
|Szymon Sajnok (Poland)
|0:49:53.74
|25
|Alexander Cowan (Canada)
|0:50:04.88
|26
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Russian Federation)
|0:50:08.76
|27
|Iver Johan Knotten (Norway)
|0:50:09.48
|28
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Colombia)
|0:50:19.33
|29
|Martin Schappi (Switzerland)
|0:50:24.48
|30
|Paolo Baccio (Italy)
|0:50:26.06
|31
|Andreas Miltiadis (Cyprus)
|0:50:35.17
|32
|Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg)
|0:50:35.77
|33
|Barnabas Peak (Hungary)
|0:50:47.46
|34
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mexico)
|0:50:54.00
|35
|Patrick Gamper (Austria)
|0:50:54.18
|36
|Markus Freiberger (Austria)
|0:50:57.64
|37
|Ka Hoo Fung (Hong Kong, China)
|0:50:57.66
|38
|Awet Habtom Tekle (Eritrea)
|0:50:58.27
|39
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spain)
|0:51:04.29
|40
|Vitaliy Novakovskyi (Ukraine)
|0:51:25.45
|41
|Saymon Musie Mehari (Eritrea)
|0:51:38.45
|42
|Matic Groselj (Slovenia)
|0:51:44.70
|43
|Rei Onodera (Japan)
|0:51:46.49
|44
|Atsushi Oka (Japan)
|0:52:20.40
|45
|Jason Andrey Huertas Araya (Costa Rica)
|0:52:24.42
|46
|El Mehdi Chokri (Morocco)
|0:52:26.41
|47
|Mauricio Moreira (Uruguay)
|0:52:30.99
|48
|Eriks Toms Gavars (Latvia)
|0:52:43.74
|49
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)
|0:53:06.79
|50
|Omer Goldshtein (Israel)
|0:53:26.17
|51
|Andrej Petrovski (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia)
|0:53:33.42
|52
|Tegshbayar Batsaikhan (Mongolia)
|0:53:37.58
|53
|Daniel Jara Rodriguez (Costa Rica)
|0:53:58.24
|54
|Michael O'Loughlin (Ireland)
|0:54:27.73
|55
|Victor Langellotti (Monaco)
|0:54:31.96
|56
|Jack Burke (Canada)
|0:56:32.12
|DNS
|Charles Kagimu (Uganda)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross focus for Richards ahead of World Cup and World ChampionshipsBritish rider also targeting mountain-bike berth at Tokyo Olympics
-
Van der Poel adds more spring races to 2020 scheduleDutchman hoping to make debuts at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next season
-
Dimension Data rebrands and goes blue as NTT Pro Cycling for 2020African team confirms 27-rider roster and reveals new colours
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy