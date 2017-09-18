Trending

Bjerg crowned under 23 men's time trial world champion

Dane tops McNulty, Ermenault

Image 1 of 45

Brandon McNulty, Mikkel Bjerg and Corentin Ermenault on the U23 men's podium

Brandon McNulty, Mikkel Bjerg and Corentin Ermenault on the U23 men's podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 45

Yuriy Natarov (Kazakhstan)

Yuriy Natarov (Kazakhstan)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 45

Ka Hoo Fung (Hong Kong)

Ka Hoo Fung (Hong Kong)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

Saymon Musie Mehari (Eritrea)

Saymon Musie Mehari (Eritrea)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

Omer Goldshtein (Israel)

Omer Goldshtein (Israel)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

Edoardo Affini (Italy)

Edoardo Affini (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 45

Martin Schappi (Switzerland)

Martin Schappi (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)

Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 45

Awet Habtom Tekle (Eritrea)

Awet Habtom Tekle (Eritrea)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 45

Mathias Norsgaard Jorgensen (Denmark)

Mathias Norsgaard Jorgensen (Denmark)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 45

Michael O'Loughlin (Ireland)

Michael O'Loughlin (Ireland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spain)

Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 45

Paolo Baccio (Italy)

Paolo Baccio (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 45

Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Colombia)

Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Colombia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 45

Sixth place for Senne Leysen (Belgium)

Sixth place for Senne Leysen (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 45

Fifth place for Callum Scotson (Australia)

Fifth place for Callum Scotson (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 45

Regan Gough (New Zealand)

Regan Gough (New Zealand)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Tobias S. Foss (Norway)

Tobias S. Foss (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 45

Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)

Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

Markus Freiberger (Austria)

Markus Freiberger (Austria)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

Vitaliy Novakovskyi (Ukraine)

Vitaliy Novakovskyi (Ukraine)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg)

Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

Julian Braun (Germany)

Julian Braun (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

Iver Johan Knotten (Norway)

Iver Johan Knotten (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 45

Patrick Haller (Germany)

Patrick Haller (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation)

Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)

Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

Scott Davies (Great Britain) en route to 10th in the U23 time trial

Scott Davies (Great Britain) en route to 10th in the U23 time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)

Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)

Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Brandon McNulty (USA)

Brandon McNulty (USA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Brandon McNulty (USA)

Brandon McNulty (USA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

Corentin Ermenault (France)

Corentin Ermenault (France)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) is U23 TT world champion

Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) is U23 TT world champion
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

The U23 men's podium in Bergen

The U23 men's podium in Bergen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 45

Brandon McNulty, Mikkel Bjerg and Corentin Ermenault on the U23 men's podium

Brandon McNulty, Mikkel Bjerg and Corentin Ermenault on the U23 men's podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 45

Brandon McNulty (USA) rides to the silver medal

Brandon McNulty (USA) rides to the silver medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 45

Brandon McNulty (USA)

Brandon McNulty (USA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) on his world title-winning ride

Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) on his world title-winning ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 45

Neilson Powless (USA)

Neilson Powless (USA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

Calum Scotson (Australia)

Calum Scotson (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 45

Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)

Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 45

Remi Cavagna (France)

Remi Cavagna (France)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 45

Brandon McNulty (USA)

Brandon McNulty (USA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 45

Corentin Ermenault (France) won the bronze

Corentin Ermenault (France) won the bronze
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dane Mikkel Bjerg turned the tables in the U23 time trial world championship race in Bergen, Norway, turning last year's silver in the junior ranks into gold ahead of rival Brandon McNulty (United States). Frenchman Corentin Ermenault edged out Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg) at the death to take home the bronze medal.

Bjerg, 18, ended his long spell in the hot seat after setting the quickest time of 47:06 over the hilly 37.2km course from the second wave of riders, beating 19-year-old McNulty, who started three minutes earlier, by 1:05.

He had a long time to discuss the reversal of last year's junior Worlds event with McNulty, as the pair spent close to two hours and thirty minutes waiting for the final riders to finish.

"It's unbelievable," Bjerg said. "I can't really understand right now. I knew that the course was really tough, so I lost some weight before the big day today. I tried to pace it as good as possible on the climb. I could see on my power meter that I was in for a top 5 or a medal if I was lucky. I could see when the other split times came that I did a pretty good effort. It's crazy."

He showed respect for his American rival, acknowledging that McNulty's season was less than ideal after he suffered a broken pelvis in a crash in February.

"I think me and Brandon we did pretty similar last year, and he came back and I think his effort today is also really remarkable. For sure this is the biggest result of my career and I will try to do it again next year."

Neilson Powless (USA) was on track to make the medals when, after the final climb, he dropped his chain and when he reached down to try to re-seat it, he hit the barriers and crashed. Second fastest at the fifth check, Powless regained his composure and went on to finish ninth.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)0:47:06.48
2Brandon McNulty (United States Of America)0:48:12.40
3Corentin Ermenault (France)0:48:23.13
4Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg)0:48:24.85
5Callum Scotson (Australia)0:48:27.73
6Senne Leysen (Belgium)0:48:28.19
7Kasper Asgreen (Denmark)0:48:37.19
8Edoardo Affini (Italy)0:48:41.71
9Neilson Powless (United States Of America)0:48:43.61
10Scott Davies (Great Britain)0:48:49.50
11Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation)0:48:53.72
12Remi Cavagna (France)0:49:00.21
13Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spain)0:49:18.11
14Yuriy Natarov (Kazakhstan)0:49:24.54
15Izidor Penko (Slovenia)0:49:28.09
16Mathias Norsgaard Jorgensen (Denmark)0:49:31.31
17Tobias S. Foss (Norway)0:49:31.79
18Marc Hirschi (Switzerland)0:49:34.94
19Julian Braun (Germany)0:49:36.11
20Patrick Haller (Germany)0:49:45.58
21Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)0:49:45.62
22Regan Gough (New Zealand)0:49:46.78
23Piotr Brozyna (Poland)0:49:53.05
24Szymon Sajnok (Poland)0:49:53.74
25Alexander Cowan (Canada)0:50:04.88
26Dmitrii Strakhov (Russian Federation)0:50:08.76
27Iver Johan Knotten (Norway)0:50:09.48
28Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Colombia)0:50:19.33
29Martin Schappi (Switzerland)0:50:24.48
30Paolo Baccio (Italy)0:50:26.06
31Andreas Miltiadis (Cyprus)0:50:35.17
32Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg)0:50:35.77
33Barnabas Peak (Hungary)0:50:47.46
34Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mexico)0:50:54.00
35Patrick Gamper (Austria)0:50:54.18
36Markus Freiberger (Austria)0:50:57.64
37Ka Hoo Fung (Hong Kong, China)0:50:57.66
38Awet Habtom Tekle (Eritrea)0:50:58.27
39Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spain)0:51:04.29
40Vitaliy Novakovskyi (Ukraine)0:51:25.45
41Saymon Musie Mehari (Eritrea)0:51:38.45
42Matic Groselj (Slovenia)0:51:44.70
43Rei Onodera (Japan)0:51:46.49
44Atsushi Oka (Japan)0:52:20.40
45Jason Andrey Huertas Araya (Costa Rica)0:52:24.42
46El Mehdi Chokri (Morocco)0:52:26.41
47Mauricio Moreira (Uruguay)0:52:30.99
48Eriks Toms Gavars (Latvia)0:52:43.74
49Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)0:53:06.79
50Omer Goldshtein (Israel)0:53:26.17
51Andrej Petrovski (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia)0:53:33.42
52Tegshbayar Batsaikhan (Mongolia)0:53:37.58
53Daniel Jara Rodriguez (Costa Rica)0:53:58.24
54Michael O'Loughlin (Ireland)0:54:27.73
55Victor Langellotti (Monaco)0:54:31.96
56Jack Burke (Canada)0:56:32.12
DNSCharles Kagimu (Uganda)

