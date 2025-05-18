Recommended reading

Canadian Sarah Van Dam 'speechless' about her first WorldTour podium at Itzulia Women

DONOSTIA SPAIN MAY 18 LR Mischa Bredewold of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime on second place overall race winner Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ SUEZ Yellow Leader Jersey and Sarah van Dam of Canada and Team CERATIZIT Pro Cycling on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 4th Itzulia Women 2025 Stage 3 a 1129km stage from Donostia to Donostia UCIWWT on May 18 2025 in Donostia Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Sarah Van Dam (R) finished third in Itzulia Women behind Mischa Bredewold and Demi Vollering (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah van Dam (Ceratizit) was the revelation of the 2025 Itzulia Women. The 23-year-old Canadian was at the pointy end of the race every day, finishing in the top-five on all three stages and securing a GC podium with a second place on stage 3 – all that in her first full European season.

"I'm a bit speechless, honestly, I just can't believe that happened. The team rode amazing, from the start we were really aggressive. We had a lot of cards to play, and I just want to thank everyone for all their hard work," Van Dam hadn't quite realised her success in the post-race interview.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

