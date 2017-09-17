Image 1 of 48 The Sunweb riders with their medals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 48 The BTC City Ljubljana team out on course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 48 Silver for Boels Dolmans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 48 Winners are grinners, Sunweb on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 48 Charlotte Becker riding for Hitec (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 48 The medal ceremony gets underway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 48 Lucinda Brand, Floortje and Ellen van Dijk celebrate on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 48 UCI president Brian Cookson and Sunweb coach Hans Timmermans on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 48 The moment Sunweb realise they've won the TTT gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 48 Stephanie Gaumnitz (Cervelo-Bigla) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 48 The Sunweb riders in full flow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 48 Cervelo Bigla out on the road for the women's team time trial in Bergen (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 13 of 48 Boels Dolmans riding the TTT in Bergen, Norway (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 14 of 48 Team Sunweb en route to a gold medal in the World Championship women's TTT (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 15 of 48 Hitec Products riding the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 16 of 48 Hitec Products during the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 17 of 48 BePink Cogeas riding the women's team time trial in Bergen (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 18 of 48 BePink Cogeas out on the road for the women's team time trial in Bergen (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 19 of 48 Virtu Cycling riding the women's TTT in Bergen (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 20 of 48 The final podium for the 2017 women's team time trial at the Bergen World Championships (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 21 of 48 It was a beautiful day in Bergen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 48 Boels Dolmans faded in the last part of the course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 48 Boels Dolmans stayed as a six for longer than any other team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 48 The FDJ team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 48 The FDJ team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 48 Sunweb produced a well-paced ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 48 The Sunweb train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 48 Canyon-SRAM in full flow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 48 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio on the back of the Cervelo Bigla train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 48 Cervelo Bigla started out strong (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 48 Canyon-SRAM just missed the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 48 BePink head into the tunnel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 48 The BTC CIty Ljubljana team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 48 Through another tunnel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 48 Team Sunweb on the podium with Boels Dolmans and Cervelo Bigla (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 48 Team Sunweb on the podium with Boels Dolmans and Cervelo Bigla (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 48 Celebrations on the podium for the Sunweb riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 48 Celebrations on the podium for the Sunweb riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 48 Boels Dolmans couldn't quite do the double (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 48 Bronze medals for Cervelo Bigla (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 48 Cervelo Bigla (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 48 Boels Dolmans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 48 The Canyon-SRAM riders in the final couple of kilometres (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 48 Team Sunweb down to four on the approach to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 48 Team Sunweb in full flow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 48 The Canyon-SRAM team head into Bergen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 48 Boels Dolmans in Bergen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 48 Team Sunweb in Bergen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sunweb took the first title of the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen with victory in the women's team time trial, beating big rivals and 2016 winners Boels Dolmans by 12 seconds.

The six riders rode a well-paced race, tackling the steep climb after 30km at a careful tempo to avoid blowing apart the team. They went on to finish with four riders, stopping the clock on 55:41 at the end of the 42.5km course.

Boels Dolmans started last but struggled to match Team Sunweb and finished 12 seconds slower in central Bergen. The Cervelo-Bigla team took the bronze medal, finishing 28 seconds slower.

Canyon-SRAM were fourth at 1:04, with Team Virtu fifth at 2:51. The Danish team lost world time trial champion Amber Neben early in the race after she dropped her chain.

"None of us really expected this - we were going for the podium," said Sunweb's Ellen van Dijk.

"We had a really smooth race. When we finished we just thought it was a great ride and were just happy anyway. So when we saw we were so close to Boels, we couldn’t believe it. And then we beat them - it's still a little surreal.

"It was so important not to overpace it on the climbs, because then you blow up the whole team. That was our strength today, and we used each other's strengths in a really good way. It was incredible to win like that."

How it happened

Team Virtu Cycling Women was the first of the nine teams to start and with former TT world champions in Amber Neber and Linda Linda Villumsen driving the pace. On track for a podium through the early kilometres, the team lost Christina Siggaard after her early pace-setting then also had to do with Neben who suffered a mechanical. Down to the minimum of four riders, the team would eventually finish in fifth place.

Starting 15 minutes after Virtu, Team Sunweb Women rolled out for its race against the clock, executing its pre-race plan to a t. They also lost two riders but with former world champion in the TTT and ITT, Ellen van Dijk, paced the finale to set a new best time, 2:52 faster then Virtu.

Cervelo Bigla was next off after Sunweb, and despite recent advances in the discipline Sunweb were untouchable and they crossed the line 28 seconds in arrears. Canyon-SRAM was the next challenger but could not sustain the high speed needed to compete for a podium and would eventually finish in fourth.

That left just Boels Dolmans between Sunweb and a gold medal but the defending champions would not go down without a fight. Posting the fastest time at the first two time checks, it was a nervous wait for Sunweb but Boels Dolmans ran out of legs in the finale to finish 12 seconds off the gold.

Full Results