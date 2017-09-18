Image 1 of 36 Elena Pirrone is the new world champion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 36 Home support for Emelie Roe Utvik (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 36 Alyssa Rowse (Bermuda) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 36 Chaniporn Batriya (Thailand) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 36 Pfeiffer Georgi (Great Britain) riding to seventh (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 36 Summer Moak (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 36 Lara Krahemann (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 36 Marie Le Net (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 36 Sara Martin Martin (Spain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 36 Anne De Ruiter (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 36 Marta Jaskulska (Poland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 Anne-Sophie Harsch (Luxembourg) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 36 Hand on heart for Elena Pirrone (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 36 The medal ceremony (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 36 European, now world champion Elena Pirrone (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 36 Misuzu Shimoyama (Japan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 36 Cinthya Teresita Covarrubias Rocha (Mexico) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 36 Tsadkan Kasahun (Ethiopia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 36 Hannah Ludwig (Germany) was fourth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 36 Jade Wiel (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 36 Anastasiya Kolesava (Belarus) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 36 Lauren Dolan (Great Britain) had a hard crash during the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 36 Abigail Youngwerth (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 36 Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Mexico) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 36 Madeleine Fasnacht happy with her bronze medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 36 Italy scored a 1-2 in the junior women's time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 36 There wasn't just nice scenery to look at (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 36 The top 3 in the junior women's time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 36 The taste of gold for Elena Pirrone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 36 Emma Cecilie Norsgaard had last-minute bike problems (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 36 Elena Pirrone drives for home (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 36 Letizia Paternoster looked like she could also make the podium but radio issues didn't help her cause (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 36 Madeleine Fasnacht rides to bronze in the junior women's time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 36 Pfeiffer Georgi (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 36 Alessia Vigilia was first off and had a long wait before her teammate bettered her time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 36 Alessia Vigilia took the silver medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Pre-race favourite Elena Pirrone won the junior women's time trial title at the World Championships on Monday, beating her own teammate Alessia Vigilia to take the victory in Bergen. There were just six seconds between the pair with Australia's Madeleine Fasnacht taking third some 42 seconds off the pace set by Pirrone.

European time trial champion, Pirrone was the last rider to depart the starting ramp in Norway and was one of those affected by the rain that fell in the latter half of the event. It didn't stop her going fastest at the first check before extending her lead at the second. Pirrone passed another of the pre-race favourites, Emma Cecilie Norsgaard (Denmark) out on course. The Dane would eventually finish 16th after having to find a last-minute replacement for her bike when the UCI deemed her original to be outside the regulations.

There was a tense wait for the riders in the hotseat as Pirrone picked her way to the line but there was little doubt that the 18-year-old Italian, who finished 10th in Qatar a year ago, would go on to take the rainbow jersey. She completed the course in a time of 23 minutes 19 seconds.

Vigilia had a long wait to see her teammate Pirrone topple her time. Despite some serious time trialling pedigree, including second at the European championships last year, Vigilia set off first of the 47 riders. By virtue of being first, she immediately posted the quickest time, but she would spend the next 45 minutes watching riders try and fail to beat her time. It looked like Italy could get a full house of medals with Letizia Paternoster going fastest at the first checkpoint during her run, but she faded in the latter part of the course. Paternoster reportedly suffered a failure of her radio system, which meant she was unable to get timing information.

