Trending

Pirrone wins junior women time trial world title

Italian 1-2 with Vigilia in silver

Image 1 of 36

Elena Pirrone is the new world champion

Elena Pirrone is the new world champion
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 36

Home support for Emelie Roe Utvik (Norway)

Home support for Emelie Roe Utvik (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 36

Alyssa Rowse (Bermuda)

Alyssa Rowse (Bermuda)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 36

Chaniporn Batriya (Thailand)

Chaniporn Batriya (Thailand)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 36

Pfeiffer Georgi (Great Britain) riding to seventh

Pfeiffer Georgi (Great Britain) riding to seventh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 36

Summer Moak (United States Of America)

Summer Moak (United States Of America)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 36

Lara Krahemann (Switzerland)

Lara Krahemann (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 36

Marie Le Net (France)

Marie Le Net (France)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 36

Sara Martin Martin (Spain)

Sara Martin Martin (Spain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 36

Anne De Ruiter (Netherlands)

Anne De Ruiter (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 36

Marta Jaskulska (Poland)

Marta Jaskulska (Poland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 36

Anne-Sophie Harsch (Luxembourg)

Anne-Sophie Harsch (Luxembourg)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 36

Hand on heart for Elena Pirrone (Italy)

Hand on heart for Elena Pirrone (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 36

The medal ceremony

The medal ceremony
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 36

European, now world champion Elena Pirrone (Italy)

European, now world champion Elena Pirrone (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 36

Misuzu Shimoyama (Japan)

Misuzu Shimoyama (Japan)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 36

Cinthya Teresita Covarrubias Rocha (Mexico)

Cinthya Teresita Covarrubias Rocha (Mexico)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 36

Tsadkan Kasahun (Ethiopia)

Tsadkan Kasahun (Ethiopia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 36

Hannah Ludwig (Germany) was fourth

Hannah Ludwig (Germany) was fourth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 36

Jade Wiel (France)

Jade Wiel (France)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 36

Anastasiya Kolesava (Belarus)

Anastasiya Kolesava (Belarus)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 36

Lauren Dolan (Great Britain) had a hard crash during the race

Lauren Dolan (Great Britain) had a hard crash during the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 36

Abigail Youngwerth (United States Of America)

Abigail Youngwerth (United States Of America)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 36

Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Mexico)

Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Mexico)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 36

Madeleine Fasnacht happy with her bronze medal

Madeleine Fasnacht happy with her bronze medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 36

Italy scored a 1-2 in the junior women's time trial

Italy scored a 1-2 in the junior women's time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 36

There wasn't just nice scenery to look at

There wasn't just nice scenery to look at
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 36

The top 3 in the junior women's time trial

The top 3 in the junior women's time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 36

The taste of gold for Elena Pirrone

The taste of gold for Elena Pirrone
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 36

Emma Cecilie Norsgaard had last-minute bike problems

Emma Cecilie Norsgaard had last-minute bike problems
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 36

Elena Pirrone drives for home

Elena Pirrone drives for home
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 36

Letizia Paternoster looked like she could also make the podium but radio issues didn't help her cause

Letizia Paternoster looked like she could also make the podium but radio issues didn't help her cause
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 36

Madeleine Fasnacht rides to bronze in the junior women's time trial

Madeleine Fasnacht rides to bronze in the junior women's time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 36

Pfeiffer Georgi (Great Britain)

Pfeiffer Georgi (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 36

Alessia Vigilia was first off and had a long wait before her teammate bettered her time

Alessia Vigilia was first off and had a long wait before her teammate bettered her time
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 36

Alessia Vigilia took the silver medal

Alessia Vigilia took the silver medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Pre-race favourite Elena Pirrone won the junior women's time trial title at the World Championships on Monday, beating her own teammate Alessia Vigilia to take the victory in Bergen. There were just six seconds between the pair with Australia's Madeleine Fasnacht taking third some 42 seconds off the pace set by Pirrone.

Related Articles

Worlds: Italy's women continue to show talent in junior time trial

2017 UCI Road World Championships junior women's time trial highlights - Video

European time trial champion, Pirrone was the last rider to depart the starting ramp in Norway and was one of those affected by the rain that fell in the latter half of the event. It didn't stop her going fastest at the first check before extending her lead at the second. Pirrone passed another of the pre-race favourites, Emma Cecilie Norsgaard (Denmark) out on course. The Dane would eventually finish 16th after having to find a last-minute replacement for her bike when the UCI deemed her original to be outside the regulations.

There was a tense wait for the riders in the hotseat as Pirrone picked her way to the line but there was little doubt that the 18-year-old Italian, who finished 10th in Qatar a year ago, would go on to take the rainbow jersey. She completed the course in a time of 23 minutes 19 seconds.

Vigilia had a long wait to see her teammate Pirrone topple her time. Despite some serious time trialling pedigree, including second at the European championships last year, Vigilia set off first of the 47 riders. By virtue of being first, she immediately posted the quickest time, but she would spend the next 45 minutes watching riders try and fail to beat her time. It looked like Italy could get a full house of medals with Letizia Paternoster going fastest at the first checkpoint during her run, but she faded in the latter part of the course. Paternoster reportedly suffered a failure of her radio system, which meant she was unable to get timing information.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elena Pirrone (Italy)0:23:19.72
2Alessia Vigilia (Italy)0:00:06.38
3Madeleine Fasnacht (Australia)0:00:42.32
4Hannah Ludwig (Germany)0:00:45.45
5Maria Novolodskaya (Russian Federation)0:01:09.05
6Marit Raaijmakers (Netherlands)0:01:20.94
7Pfeiffer Georgi (Great Britain)0:01:22.59
8Shari Bossuyt (Belgium)0:01:23.46
9Letizia Paternoster (Italy)0:01:29.61
10Jade Wiel (France)0:01:30.63
11Marie Le Net (France)0:01:35.84
12Anne-Sophie Harsch (Luxembourg)0:01:40.95
13Lea Lin Teutenberg (Germany)0:01:45.42
14Olha Kulynych (Ukraine)0:01:46.42
15Daria Malkova (Russian Federation)0:01:51.24
16Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jorgensen (Denmark)0:01:55.09
17Anne De Ruiter (Netherlands)0:01:56.33
18Summer Moak (United States Of America)0:02:02.33
19Laurie Jussaume (Canada)0:02:08.42
20Erin J Attwell (Canada)0:02:09.05
21Marina Kurnossova (Kazakhstan)0:02:10.69
22Lara Krahemann (Switzerland)0:02:11.47
23Alana Castrique (Belgium)0:02:18.26
24Sara Martin Martin (Spain)0:02:20.19
25Marta Jaskulska (Poland)0:02:20.92
26Hannah Gruber-Stadler (Austria)0:02:21.20
27Lauren Dolan (Great Britain)0:02:23.74
28Viivi Puskala (Finland)0:02:24.72
29Abigail Youngwerth (United States Of America)0:02:30.47
30Misuzu Shimoyama (Japan)0:02:31.39
31Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Mexico)0:02:39.03
32Anastasiya Kolesava (Belarus)0:02:51.87
33Juste Juskeviciute (Lithuania)0:02:56.50
34Karin Penko (Slovenia)0:02:58.90
35Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spain)0:03:08.64
36Martine Gjos (Norway)0:03:14.75
37Anzhela Solovyeva (Kazakhstan)0:03:15.01
38Alyssa Rowse (Bermuda)0:03:30.61
39Emelie Roe Utvik (Norway)0:03:38.19
40Regina Stegvilaite (Lithuania)0:03:39.15
41Liontin Evangelin Setiawan (Indonesia)0:04:20.25
42Cinthya Teresita Covarrubias Rocha (Mexico)0:04:45.65
43Chaniporn Batriya (Thailand)0:04:52.57
44Zayd Hailu (Ethiopia)0:04:58.79
45Tsadkan Kasahun (Ethiopia)0:05:14.68
DNFKanyarat Kesthonglang (Thailand)
DNFAksana Salauyeva (Belarus)

Latest on Cyclingnews